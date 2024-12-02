Solar energy covers 11% of Switzerland’s electricity needs

Solar energy covers 11% of Switzerland's electricity needs. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Solar power covers 11% of the electricity demand in Switzerland. The industry’s turnover for the current year is around CHF3.7 billion ($4.2 billion), reveals the first Swiss Solar Monitor.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Solarenergie deckt elf Prozent des Schweizer Strombedarfs Original Read more: Solarenergie deckt elf Prozent des Schweizer Strombedarfs

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In ten years, this figure is likely to exceed CHF6 billion, the Swiss Solar Energy Association (Swisssolar) announced on Monday. The Solar Monitor contains forecasts up to the year 2035, based on the expansion targets for new renewable energies in accordance with the Electricity Law passed last June. By 2035, 35 terawatt hours (TWh) per year are to come from such sources.

+ Electricity law isn’t enough for Switzerland to achieve climate goals

Swisssolar assumes an annual solar power yield of over 28TWh by then. Solar power could contribute around 80% of the required Swiss electricity expansion by 2035 under suitable framework conditions, it said. Achieving this target would depend on the structure of the ordinance to the Electricity Law, it added.

In comparison with international photovoltaic markets, Switzerland was in tenth place last year in terms of installed capacity per capita. Australia took first place.

+ Switzerland should better harness solar power

The solar industry currently employs around 11,000 full-time equivalents, the report continued. According to the press release, this figure would have to rise to around 19,000 full-time equivalents in order to achieve the expansion target set out in the Electricity Law.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.