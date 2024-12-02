Solar energy covers 11% of Switzerland’s electricity needs

In ten years, this figure is likely to exceed CHF6 billion, the Swiss Solar Energy Association (Swisssolar) announced on Monday. The Solar Monitor contains forecasts up to the year 2035, based on the expansion targets for new renewable energies in accordance with the Electricity Law passed last June. By 2035, 35 terawatt hours (TWh) per year are to come from such sources.
Swisssolar assumes an annual solar power yield of over 28TWh by then. Solar power could contribute around 80% of the required Swiss electricity expansion by 2035 under suitable framework conditions, it said. Achieving this target would depend on the structure of the ordinance to the Electricity Law, it added.
In comparison with international photovoltaic markets, Switzerland was in tenth place last year in terms of installed capacity per capita. Australia took first place.
The solar industry currently employs around 11,000 full-time equivalents, the report continued. According to the press release, this figure would have to rise to around 19,000 full-time equivalents in order to achieve the expansion target set out in the Electricity Law.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
