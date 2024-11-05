Study shows proliferation of non-native plants is driver of insect invasions
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Study shows proliferation of non-native plants is driver of insect invasions
A global study has revealed that insect invasions are being driven by the proliferation of non-native plants. This can massively disrupt ecological processes, often leading to serious economic impacts.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Gebietsfremde Pflanzen fördern die Ausbreitung invasiver Insekten
Original
All over the world, plants are growing in places where they do not actually belong, because humans have intentionally introduced or spread them accidentally. This is a decisive factor in the increasing occurrence of harmful, invasive insect species, which can cause major damage to the environment, biodiversity and the economy, the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) said in a statement on Tuesday.
One Swiss example of an invasive insect species is the marmorated stink bug, said WSL. This fruit and vegetable pest is notorious for its foul-smelling defensive secretion. There are numerous host plants for the stink bug in Switzerland, including the tree of heaven and the summer lilac.
The research team assumes that insect invasions will continue to increase and that this will exacerbate the problem in the future.
Biosecurity measures against plants and insects, such as regulations on the import and pesticide treatment of plants, are important. It is also crucial that garden owners prefer native plants to non-native ones, said WSL.
A recent sales ban on various non-native plants, such as the Chinese windmill palm (Trachycarpus fortunei), known as the “Ticino palm,” also serves this purpose.
Translated from German with DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Culture
Documentary portrays Swiss teenagers forced to return to parents’ homeland
Swiss village Brienz to be evacuated due to rockslide risk
This content was published on
Local authorities announced that up to 1.2 million cubic metres of rock could move towards the mountain village of Brienz. The municipality is preparing a preventive evacuation.
Swiss businesses losing billions due to Temu and Shein
This content was published on
Swiss businesses are losing billions of francs a year as a result of the spread of Chinese online platforms Temu and Shein, says the director of the federation of Swiss retailers.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.