Study shows proliferation of non-native plants is driver of insect invasions

Alien plants promote the spread of invasive insects
The brown marmorated stink bug (Halyomorpha halys) was able to reproduce en masse in Switzerland thanks to the presence of their preferred (non-native) plant species. Keystone-SDA
A global study has revealed that insect invasions are being driven by the proliferation of non-native plants. This can massively disrupt ecological processes, often leading to serious economic impacts.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

All over the world, plants are growing in places where they do not actually belong, because humans have intentionally introduced or spread them accidentally. This is a decisive factor in the increasing occurrence of harmful, invasive insect species, which can cause major damage to the environment, biodiversity and the economy, the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

One Swiss example of an invasive insect species is the marmorated stink bug, said WSL. This fruit and vegetable pest is notorious for its foul-smelling defensive secretion. There are numerous host plants for the stink bug in Switzerland, including the tree of heaven and the summer lilac.

The research team assumes that insect invasions will continue to increase and that this will exacerbate the problem in the future.

Biosecurity measures against plants and insects, such as regulations on the import and pesticide treatment of plants, are important. It is also crucial that garden owners prefer native plants to non-native ones, said WSL.

A recent sales ban on various non-native plants, such as the Chinese windmill palm (Trachycarpus fortunei), known as the “Ticino palm,” also serves this purpose.

