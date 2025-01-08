Swiss scientists discover unusual zones in Earth’s mantle
Using high-resolution models to study the Earth's mantle, scientists have identified zones of rocks in the lower mantle layer that are colder, or have a different composition, than surrounding rocks. This challenges our current understanding of the Earth's plate tectonics.
Using a new high-resolution model, scientists have discovered areas in the Earth’s interior that look like the remains of submerged plates.
“Yet, these are not located where they were expected; instead, they are under large oceans or in the interior of continents – far away from plate boundaries,” the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich wrote in a press release on Tuesday.
The research was carried out jointly by geophysicists from ETH Zurich and the California Institute of Technology and was recently published in the Scientific Reports journal.
Up to now, such plates have always been discovered where they were expected, according to ETH Zurich. In other words, where two tectonic plates meet and one dives under the other into the Earth’s interior. This has helped scientists to investigate the formation and destruction of plates on the Earth’s surface over the course of its history.
Phenomenon not yet explained
However, according to current plate tectonic theories and findings, there should be no material from submerged plates under the western Pacific region. According to ETH Zurich, it is impossible that there were subduction zones nearby in recent geological history.
