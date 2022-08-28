Basel celebrations mark 125 years since first Zionist Congress

The first Zionist Congress, August 1897. A week later, Theodor Herzl wrote: “At Basel I founded the Jewish State.” Keystone / Str

Two days of events and discussions on the anniversary of the first Zionist Congress have begun in the northwestern Swiss city of Basel.

Some 1,200 Jews have travelled from around the world to commemorate the August 1897 congress, which took place under the initiative of Theodor Herzl and which set the basis for the future founding of the state of Israel in 1948.

The anniversary events, organised by the World Zionist Organisation (WZO) in cooperation with the Swiss Federation of Israeli Communities (SIG), are happening in various locations: on Sunday various discussions are being held in Basel’s Congress Center, while on Monday, current Israeli President Isaac Herzog will attend a jubilee gala at the historic Stadtcasino, where the 1897 gathering was also held.

Swiss government minister Guy Parmelin is also set to attend on Monday.

Army assistance

The event is subject to large-scale security preparations: up to 700 soldiers from the Swiss army are present, and an 18.5-kilometre airspace radius around the Stadtcasino is closed until Monday night. Security costs are set to run to CHF5.7 million ($5.9 million).

On Sunday afternoon, an authorised demonstration took place in the city, organised by critics of the event who marched under the slogan of “Free Palestine”. Some 300 took part, the Keystone-SDA news agency reported.

Another discussion event about the history of Zionism, due to take place in a cultural centre in the city, had to be moved to the University of Basel – as well as partially online – due to security issues, Basel authorities said earlier this week.

