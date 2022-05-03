Press freedom: more important than ever?

May 3rd is Press Freedom Day, but around the world, journalists are being harassed, oppressed, even attacked. This Inside Geneva podcast looks how at what more can be done to better protect journalists.

This content was published on May 3, 2022 - 12:02

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

Podcast host Imogen Foulkes is joined in this by episode by journalists and NGOs that defend press freedom.

"We need to work on ending the culture of impunity that governments seem to enjoy when it comes to targeting and harassing journalists,” says Clayton Weimers, Reporters without Borders USA.

What are the threats journalists have to face?

“Journalism under digital siege. Surveillance, harassment, particularly against women journalists,” says Guilherme Canela, Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists, UNESCO.

And which journalists are most affected ?

“Media has been undermined within so-called liberal democracies. Let’s not forget that almost as many journalists have been killed in Mexico this year as in Ukraine,” says Nick Cumming-Bruce, New York Times contributor based in Geneva.

How can journalists protect their profession, and themselves?

Join host Imogen Foulkes on Inside Geneva.

