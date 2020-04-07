Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Swiss Solidarity Donations to Covid-19 fundraiser top CHF15 million

Matterhorn lit up with the message 'hope'

The iconic Swiss mountain Matterhorn is lit up with a message of hope during the pandemic.

(Keystone / Valentin Flauraud)

The humanitarian charity Swiss Solidarity has raised CHF15 million ($15.3 million) in the first two weeks of a campaign to help vulnerable sections of society during the coronavirus pandemic.

The humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation had launched its latest campaign on March 23. It is calling for financial help to support the elderly and the homeless, as well as people in need who struggle to cope with dramatic income losses due to the restrictions ordered by the government.

Despite the success of the campaign so far, Swiss Solidarity said more money is still needed as demand from vulnerable sections of society continues to build up.

Neuer Inhalt

newsletter subscription

Never miss a top story: subscribe to our weekly newsletter now.
Newsletters

The money is being distributed to those in need by social partners such as Caritas, Pro Senectute and the Swiss section of the Red Cross.

“There are 630,000 people living in poverty in Switzerland,” Caritas director Hugo Fasel told Swiss public broadcaster SRFexternal link. Caritas provides food vouchers and distributes up to CHF1,000 in direct aid from Swiss Solidarity donations.

The charity appealed for continued community efforts and contributions via their website or their postal payment account 10-15000-6, using the reference “Coronavirus”.

Since it was established 74 years ago, Swiss Solidarity has collected more than CHF1.8 billion in public donations to fund projects both in Switzerland and abroad, including CHF34.7 million last year.

covid-19 updates Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, with almost 22,000 positive tests and more than 750 deaths.


swissinfo.ch/mga

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters