Swiss state ownership of Beyond Gravity to be formalised

Federal Council creates law for continued ownership of Beyond Gravity
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss government is creating a legal basis for retaining ownership of the space company Beyond Gravity.
This content was published on
June 20, 2025 - 13:40
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In particular, the law must define the purpose of the federal participation and the public interest in the company.
The Federal Council sees participation in Beyond Gravity as an opportunity to cover a broad range of security policy interests.
+ Five weaknesses in Fortress Switzerland
In addition to equipping the armed forces with space technology products and services, this also includes securing access to space-based infrastructures and technologies.
Parliament adopted a motion on March 10. The planned privatisation of Beyond Gravity, Ruag International’s space business, will therefore not be pursued further.
The motion instructs the Federal Council to create the legal basis and take measures to retain control or full ownership of Beyond Gravity.
More
More
Swiss parliament prohibits sale of Swiss space company Beyond Gravity
This content was published on
Mar 11, 2025
The Swiss parliament has said that the Swiss government should not sell the Swiss space company Beyond Gravity, which is part of RUAG.
Read more: Swiss parliament prohibits sale of Swiss space company Beyond Gravity
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at
english@swissinfo.ch
Articles in this story
More
Swiss copyright fees strengthened for online giants like Google
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
Large online services such as Google and X to pay copyright fees for displaying short media extracts.
Read more: Swiss copyright fees strengthened for online giants like Google
More
Swiss government plans to strengthen medical supplies
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
Swiss government has put forward proposals to ensure secure supply of medicines.
Read more: Swiss government plans to strengthen medical supplies
More
Swiss government sets out e-ID plans
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
Swiss government presents proposals for implementating a digital identity system.
Read more: Swiss government sets out e-ID plans
More
Every other Swiss worker wants more frequent home office
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
Almost one in two Swiss employees wants to work from home more and a four-day week is also attractive.
Read more: Every other Swiss worker wants more frequent home office
More
Swiss nuclear power plant decommissioning reaches halfway mark
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
The first decommissioning of a nuclear power plant in Switzerland, at Mühleberg, is halfway complete.
Read more: Swiss nuclear power plant decommissioning reaches halfway mark
More
First 100% electric bus unveiled in Geneva
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
First new-generation 100% electric e-bus unveiled by the Geneva public transport authorities.
Read more: First 100% electric bus unveiled in Geneva
More
Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
Temperatures in Switzerland have risen at a faster pace in the last 50 years, with heatwaves warming significantly more than the average temperature.
Read more: Swiss heatwaves getting more extreme
More
Controversial Swiss asylum centre opens doors
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
A new Swiss asylum centre in canton Geneva has opened its doors despite facing fierce oppoisition.
Read more: Controversial Swiss asylum centre opens doors
More
Alpine solar power project abandoned after opposition
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
Swiss energy provider BKW Group abandons planned photovoltaic energy plant, partly due to opposition from environmentalists.
Read more: Alpine solar power project abandoned after opposition
More
Jewish communities federation praises Swiss foreign minister Cassis
This content was published on
Jun 20, 2025
Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities president praises embattled foreign minister Ignazio Cassis as doing "a very good job".
Read more: Jewish communities federation praises Swiss foreign minister Cassis
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.