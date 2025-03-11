Swiss parliament prohibits sale of Swiss space company Beyond Gravity

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
The Swiss government should not sell the Swiss space company Beyond Gravity according to parliament. The company is part of the space division of the federally owned armaments company RUAG.

On Monday, the Swiss Senate voted 28 to 15 in favour of a motion by the House of Representatives’ Security Policy Committee. It had already been approved by the House in September. The motion will now be passed on to the government for implementation.

A majority in both chambers of parliament are of the opinion that the sale of this company would be a strategic mistake. The government would be divesting itself of the fourth-largest player in the European space industry, thereby relinquishing a lever of industrial influence in connection with security, they said.

The federally owned armaments company RUAG was split up at the beginning of 2020. Since then, RUAG MRO has mainly been active as a technology partner for the Swiss Armed Forces. The international part of the company consists primarily of the Beyond Gravity division.

