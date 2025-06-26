CEO of Swiss state-owned technology company Ruag resigns

André Wall will remain in office until mid-2026, the company announced. The decisive factor in the decision was that Beyond Gravity remains in federal ownership.
Before announcing his retirement, Wall had been at the helm of Ruag International for four and a half years. By stepping down in mid-2026, he wants to ensure a smooth transition and transfer of knowledge. The Board of Directors regretted his decision.
The decision to step down was reportedly prompted by the Federal Council’s decision to keep Beyond Gravity in federal ownership. The government had wanted to privatise the aerospace supplier for a long time, but was turned down by parliament.
In the years since taking office, Wall has driven forward the strategic focussing of the company to become a space supplier.
