Stock Bulls Drive S&P 500 Up Every Day This Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street is ending the week on a quiet note, with stocks hovering near their all-time highs as traders digest the latest batch of results from Corporate America. After an uneventful meeting between Donald Trump and Jerome Powell, the dollar rose alongside bond yields.

The S&P 500 rose every single day this week, extending a rally from April’s tariff-fueled meltdown to almost 30%. While the record-breaking run has stoked concerns about inflated share prices that saw a rush to riskier corners of the market and a revival of the meme-stock mania, many traders find it hard to bet against the trend right now.

“If you are a structurally bearish investor, the recent few weeks must have felt like a century,” said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “Not only are most equity indices advancing in what seems like an endless rally, but their valuations now globally surpass those at the start of the year.”

Signs of economic resilience and a solid earnings season have offset worries that the record-setting rally in US stocks is starting to overheat. Around 83% of companies have exceeded analysts’ profit estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. That’s on track for the highest share of beats since the second quarter of 2021.

“The pace of earnings so far this month has been positive, economic data has been hanging in there, and we’re even starting to get some sense of clarity on tariffs, so you can’t fault investors for being optimistic,” said Bespoke Investment Group strategists.

“We are seeing some divergence in earnings, but for the most part companies are beating expectations and keeping the stock rally going,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “As long as trade policy and tariff headwinds are minor, the market can keep moving higher.”

The risk of a bubble in stock markets is rising as monetary policy loosens alongside an easing in financial regulation, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett.

“While some investors are concerned about a market bubble, from a technical point of view, we believe that a combination of improving market breadth, an expansion in the number of industry groups making 26-week new highs, and many of the popular averages reaching new highs supports our bullish view on equity markets,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler.

On the trade front, President Trump put the odds of striking a trade deal with Europe to reduce the tariff rate on their imports at 50-50, even as diplomats from the trading bloc have expressed optimism in recent days that an agreement could be near.

“We believe trade negotiations will ultimately lead to moderate policy,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We would expect a tariff-led economic slowdown to be mild and short-lived, rather than recessionary.”

Corporate Highlights:

Intel Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan sparked concerns that he was more focused on cost cutting than restoring the chipmaker’s technological edge.

Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance Media was approved by the US Federal Communications Commission.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. agreed to acquire Synovus Financial Corp. in an all-stock transaction valued at $8.6 billion, combining two sizable players in the US Southeastern market ahead of a potential wave of banking M&A.

Charter Communications Inc. reported it lost more internet customers than expected during the second quarter amid increased pressure from mobile companies’ 5G and fiber home internet offerings.

Fuzzy Ugg boots and chunky Hoka running shoes saw big sales gains last quarter, bolstering financial results for parent company Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Centene Corp. issued fresh annual guidance and laid out a plan to address problems in its Affordable Care Act business, offering investors a ray of hope in a year when insurers across the industry have struggled to cope with rising costs and changing government policies.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s chief medical officer is stepping down from his role after six years at the company, a surprise move as the drugmaker races to find its next hit to reverse its declining fortunes.

Eli Lilly & Co. won the backing of European Union regulators for its Alzheimer’s disease drug Kisunla in a specific group of patients, potentially paving the way for it to become the second drug in the region to slow the most common cause of dementia in the elderly.

Roche Holding AG’s gene therapy Elevidys failed to get the backing of European regulators, a blow to the Swiss drugmaker and to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., the embattled US biotech that developed the treatment.

Newmont Corp. has made progress getting its costs under control, helping the world’s top gold miner beat expectations on earnings at a time when a rally for the precious metal is underpinning the industry.

Lyft Inc. is partnering with Benteler Group, an Austria-based manufacturer, to deploy autonomous shuttles in the US in late 2026, trying to catch up with rival Uber Technologies Inc. in offering driverless rides.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:39 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1732

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3434

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 147.63 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.9% to $115,287.64

Ether fell 2.2% to $3,655.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.73%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $65.67 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1% to $3,334.32 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.