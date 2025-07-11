Stock Futures Drop on Trump’s Trade War Escalation: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equities were poised to retreat from a record high as US President Donald Trump intensified his trade offensive.

Contracts for the S&P 500 dropped 0.5% after Trump said he plans to impose blanket levies of 15% or 20%. Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell for the first time this week. Nvidia Corp. slid 0.6% in premarket trading, pulling back after the artificial intelligence-bellwether closed at a $4 trillion valuation.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

The dollar strengthened against most major peers, with the pound and yen posting the steepest declines. Treasury yields advanced across the curve, with the 10-year rate rising three basis point to 4.38%. In a sign that some investors were still prepared to take on risk, Bitcoin extended its record rally beyond $118,000.

Trump ramped up tariff tensions on Thursday, announcing a 35% levy on certain good from Canada. Vietnam’s leadership was caught off guard by Trump’s declaration last week that it had agreed to a 20% tariff. Meanwhile, letters to members of the European Union are expected to be issued shortly.

The escalation is injecting fresh uncertainty at a time when appetite for equities remains strong, fueled by confidence in the US economy and optimism for the earnings season. In an interview with NBC, Trump cited the S&P 500’s all-time high to argue that his tariff agenda is resonating with investors.

“The latest salvo has injected a bit more fear,” said Rajeev De Mello, portfolio manager at GAMA Asset Management in Geneva. “From these levels, I would expect that equity markets could decline somewhat.”

Traders appear increasingly desensitized to the risks of the global trade war, with the VIX index of US equity volatility falling to its lowest level since February this week. A comparable gauge of Treasury market fluctuations dropped to the lowest since 2022.

“Record highs and a low VIX signal markets have already priced in perfection — a soft landing and a clean unwind of tariff risks — which feels wildly out of sync with the real-world picture,” said Hebe Chen at Vantage Markets in Sydney. “A pullback is very much on the table, with the S&P 500 glued to overbought territory.”

The pound slipped 0.6%, marking a sixth straight session of losses and its worst run this year, as a second consecutive monthly contraction in the UK economy led traders to bet on further losses.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Stocks are on course for a rocky second half replete with downside risk as excess liquidity wanes, recession likelihood picks up and valuations remain near extremes. Earnings are unlikely to move the needle for equities, and the economy is embarking on a challenging next few quarters.”

— Simon White, Markets Live Strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

Corporate Highlights:

Performance Food Group Co. has attracted takeover interest from US Foods Holding Corp., a potential deal that would create a food distribution company with combined sales of roughly $100 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Levi Strauss & Co. jumped in premarket trading after raising its revenue outlook, with the maker of 501 jeans expecting sales growth to outweigh the effect of tariffs.

BP Plc said it expects to report rising production and a strong result from its oil trading business for the second quarter, offering a potential boost for the energy major struggling to reverse years of underperformance.

Nissan Motor Co.’s latest move to rescue itself benefited from a bullish US bond market to fully fund its $4.5 billion bond deal, even as questions lingered about its financial health.

A month after the worst aviation accident in India in decades, authorities are poised to release a preliminary report into the catastrophe.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 8:20 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1685

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3504

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 147.01 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.9% to $118,036.72

Ether rose 5.8% to $2,984.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.60%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $67.40 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,348.13 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.