Stock Futures Retreat After Back-to-Back Records: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures dipped after the S&P 500 notched its best quarter since 2023, as investors monitor progress on trade talks and wrangling in Washington over President Donald Trump’s tax bill.

Contracts for the US benchmark slipped 0.4% following two successive closes at all-time highs. European stocks also fell. Tesla Inc. weakened more than 5% in premarket trading after Trump again threatened to withdraw subsidies from Elon Musk’s companies and signaled openness to deporting the South African-born entrepreneur and US citizen.

Stock bulls have seized control of a market that was rattled by Trump’s trade overhaul, a war in the Middle East and persistent uncertainty over growth and inflation. Yet unpredictability persists, with US trade talks racing toward a July 9 deadline and Trump pushing to finalize a budget that’s projected to add more than $3 trillion to the US deficit over the next decade.

“We’ve had a strong quarter, but there’s still too much on the table,” said Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Karobaar Capital. “If the trade talks drag or the tax bill stalls, we’ll see how much conviction these bulls really have.”

Flow specialists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. noted the S&P 500 will add to its rally this month before losing steam into August. “We are entering the strongest month for the S&P historically,” they said, noting that the first two weeks of the months are traditionally the best span of the year for stocks.

US Treasuries extended Monday’s late rally, with the 10-year yield declining two basis points to 4.21% as investors increased wagers on the scale of potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year. Rising expectations for policy relief are also weighing on the dollar, which fell 0.3% on Tuesday.

While economists are widely expecting Trump’s tariffs to drive inflation higher, subdued price growth so far has cast doubt on that view, emboldening the White House and increasing its pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Although the Fed has so far held off on cutting interest rates, two governors have recently publicly diverged from Powell, suggesting a reduction could be appropriate as early as July.

Swaps imply at least two quarter-points of monetary easing by the end of the year, with an about 65% chance of a third cut by December.

“The bulk of the market sees July as a live meeting, that’s limiting the dollar,” Geoffrey Yu, a strategist at Bank of New York Mellon Corp., told Bloomberg TV. “Going back to the other asset classes, the fact that July is live and we may get two cuts at least this year, that is underpinning risk sentiment as well.”

The euro is on the verge of its longest winning streak against the greenback in more two decades. The common currency gained as much as 0.4% to $1.1829, and a higher close would extend its rally to a ninth straight day, the longest stretch since 2004.

Powell and other top central bankers are set to discuss monetary policy at the European Central Bank’s annual retreat later on Tuesday in Portugal. Also on investors’ radar is a slew of economic data, including a wave of PMI readings and the US job openings report ahead of Thursday’s nonfarm payrolls.

“On balance, we see the environment as constructive for risky assets,” noted Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies International. “But with positioning moving to the long side, we do not see a sharp rally but a slow grind higher in risky assets.”

Corporate Highlights:

The springtime surge in US auto sales landed with a thud last month, setting up a slowdown in the months ahead as carmakers digest President Donald Trump’s tariffs on auto imports and consumers find fewer deals.

Standard Chartered Plc is facing a $2.7 billion lawsuit from liquidators alleging it played a role in enabling the laundering of billions of dollars misappropriated from Malaysia’s troubled sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

BYD Co. registered its best month for car sales this year in June, after slashing prices across its range in a move that drew criticism from government authorities and industry groups.

Apple Inc. is considering using artificial intelligence technology from Anthropic PBC or OpenAI to power a new version of Siri.

Netflix Inc. investors face a dilemma: Continue to bet on a stock that has delivered best-in-class returns over the past year or reconsider shares that increasingly look like they’re priced for perfection.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 8:26 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1810

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3747

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 142.95 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $106,435.79

Ether fell 2.5% to $2,441.27

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.21%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $65.62 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.5% to $3,353.68 an ounce

