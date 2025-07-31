Stock Futures Rise on Tech Earnings, Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks looked set to rise in the US and Europe as upbeat earnings from megacap technology companies bolstered optimism over resilient corporate profits. The dollar gave up some gains made after the Federal Reserve held benchmark interest rates.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 1% and those for the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.4% as Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. surged in after-hours trading. Contracts for Europe advanced while Asian shares retreated 0.2% with losses in South Korea and India. Japanese equities rose 1% and the yen held gains against the dollar as the Bank of Japan left rates unchanged.

Copper prices were little changed on the London Metal Exchange Thursday — following a collapse in New York — after US President Donald Trump shocked the metals world by exempting the most widely traded forms of copper from his hotly anticipated import tariffs.

Investors are navigating a barrage of headlines, from trade tensions and central bank decisions to a wave of corporate earnings. Treasuries declined and the dollar gained Wednesday as markets dialed back bets on a September rate cut. Significant trade developments in India, South Korea and Canada also drew attention ahead of the Aug. 1 tariff deadline. Adding to the mix, megacap tech firms delivered stellar earnings.

“While expectations of a rate cut have eased following yesterday’s Fed meeting, strong earnings and outlook from Nasdaq heavyweights Meta and Microsoft reinforce confidence in the AI-driven growth narrative,” said Gary Tan, portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments in Singapore. The robust performance “continues to justify high tech hardware spending.”

Microsoft shares gained more than 8% in after-hours trading while Meta jumped more than 11%.

The biggest takeaway from their earnings was that the massive levels of capital expenditures are starting to get monetized, said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. Asian technology stocks mostly advanced.

“We are starting to see signs that that bet is gonna pay off and pay off pretty handsomely,” he said.

Meanwhile, a gauge of the dollar fell 0.1% Thursday and Treasuries rose across the curve after slumping in the prior session. The currency had strengthened as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said no decision had been made about easing policy in September.

“To get that rate cut, the Fed will need to gain confidence that either inflation increases will be one-off and muted, or that inflation will continue to trend lower in the months and quarters ahead,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro.

In Japan, the yen held its gain after the BOJ kept its benchmark rate unchanged while boosting its inflation outlook. The BOJ kept the overnight call rate at 0.5% at the end of a two-day policy meeting in a unanimous vote, according to a statement Thursday. All 56 surveyed economists forecast the decision.

On trade, Trump said he reached a deal with South Korea that would impose a 15% tariff on its exports to the US and see Seoul agree to $350 billion in US investments. South Korean stocks dipped as investors shrugged off the deal. The US also reached agreements with Cambodia and Thailand, days after the Southeast Asian neighbors agreed to a ceasefire at Trump’s urging.

Trump also said he would impose a 25% tariff on India’s exports to the US starting Friday and threatened an additional penalty over the country’s energy purchases from Russia.

Indian shares fell 0.7% while the currency weakened to a five-month low.

Trade deal rallies are increasingly fading for stocks as fatigue sets in. The underwhelming reaction to a string of deals, including the EU-US agreement during the weekend, illustrates the steady decline in the ability of Trump’s trade initiatives to spur a big market reaction.

On copper, the industrial metal rose as much as 1.2% on the London Metal Exchange, before paring some gains.

When the US president first flagged the likelihood of tariffs early this year, he triggered a surge in US copper prices relative to the rest of the world and set off a race to ship copper to the US to beat the tariffs.

Corporate News:

Meta Platforms is taking advantage of its lucrative advertising business and stepping up spending next year, with executives saying now is the time to seize on investment opportunities in artificial intelligence. Microsoft said it will spend more than $30 billion in the current quarter to build out the data centers powering its artificial intelligence services. Samsung Electronics Co.’s shares fell after its chip unit reported a 94% plunge in the June quarter. Standard Chartered Plc announced a fresh $1.3 billion share buyback as it reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. ING reported net income for the second quarter that beat the average analyst estimate. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said second-quarter earnings rose by a third and reiterated its full-year targets, driven by continued strong demand on transatlantic routes and lower oil prices. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1% as of 1:53 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.1% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1430 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 148.94 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1993 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $118,507.81 Ether rose 2.6% to $3,867.96 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.35% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.555% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.27% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $69.85 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,297.45 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Winnie Hsu and Matthew Burgess.

