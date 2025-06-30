Stock Futures Rise on Trade Talks, Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock-index futures for the US and Europe advanced as progress in several trade negotiations boosted sentiment.

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.4% after the index closed at a record Friday. Futures for European stocks advanced 0.3%. Japanese shares rose 0.8% after the country’s top negotiator extended his stay in the US for further talks. Asian equities were flat. The Canadian dollar strengthened and Nasdaq 100 futures gained after the country withdrew its digital services tax in a move to restart discussions with the US.

A gauge of the dollar dipped 0.3% as Senate negotiations continued over President Donald Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax-cut package. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has posted its worst start to a year since at least 2005. Treasuries edged down.

US stocks rose to a fresh all-time high on Friday for the first time since February, underscoring the conviction the economy is withstanding policy uncertainties. Trump in April put tariffs on dozens of trading partners on pause for three months, providing a boost for equities. A gauge of Asian stocks is set to climb more than 4% for a second month as investors look past tariff angst and recent tensions the Middle East.

“With the US at all time highs, everyone’s happy. Markets are in a good place,” said Joshua Crabb, head of Asia Pacific equities at Robeco, on Bloomberg Television. “That’s the time to be a little bit more wary. Valuations do matter. Geopolitical issues are still around, tariff negotiations are still ongoing. So I do think one needs to have a degree of caution in the way they’re looking at markets at the moment.”

Canada withdrew its digital services tax on technology companies in a move to restart talks with the US. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump agreed that the two countries will resume negotiations with a view toward agreeing on a deal by July 21.

French finance minister Eric Lombard said the European Union can clinch some form of a trade agreement with the US before a July 9 deadline, when Washington is set to impose a 50% tariff on nearly all EU products.

India’s trade team also extended its stay in Washington to iron out differences as the two sides look to clinch a deal before the July 9 deadline, people familiar with the matter said. The in-person negotiations were initially supposed to run through June 27 but were extended by a day, raising hopes of an interim trade deal.

Taiwan too said it’s made “constructive progress” in a second round of trade talks with the US.

“The momentum and trends seen in risky markets portray an almost nirvana environment in which to operate,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. Rapid reduction of geopolitical risks and expectations about imminent trade deals are “all adding tailwinds to risk markets.”

Wall Street traders have dodged a flurry of tariff headlines to drive stocks to all-time highs. The surge in equities after April’s meltdown drove the S&P 500 to its first record since February, with the gauge topping 6,170 on Friday. The index has gained 10% this quarter, its sixth advance in seven quarters.

Separately, negotiations over Trump’s tax-cut bill are continuing as Republicans seek to convince holdouts to support it for final passage. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the measure would add nearly $3.3 trillion to US deficits over a decade.

Republicans in Congress broadly support the $4.5 trillion worth of tax cuts in the package, which extend the 2017 tax cuts and create new breaks for tipped and hourly workers, along with seniors and car buyers. But the $1.2 trillion worth of spending cuts have created numerous problems.

Trump has not delved into the details of the legislation. Instead, the president has pushed for speed, demanding that Congress deliver the bill to him by July 4. The House will also need to vote on the Senate-passed version before it can go the president’s desk to be signed into law.

The bill is also weighing on the dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is down 8.8% for the year, its worst first half since its inception in 2005.

“The US dollar remains under cyclical downward pressure, driven by ongoing uncertainties surrounding US fiscal and trade policies,” Lloyd Chan, a strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, wrote in a note. “One key driver that could further hurt the US dollar is the potential surge in fiscal debt stemming from President Trump’s one big beautiful bill.”

In commodities, crude oil dipped 0.2% as traders wound back risk premiums before the OPEC+ meeting.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 6:55 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro was little changed at $1.1727

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 143.89 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1602 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3730

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $108,267.53

Ether rose 2.8% to $2,501.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.430%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.16%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,291.21 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $65.43 a barrel

