Stock Futures Rise With Trump’s Tariff Updates Due: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures rose as traders awaited announcements on the tariff status for a number of countries, a day after President Donald Trump escalated his trade rhetoric and threatened more charges on copper.

Contracts for the S&P 500 ticked 0.2% higher after the US benchmark closed little changed in the previous session. European stocks advanced 0.7% to the highest in almost a month. LME copper slid as much as 2.4%. The metal retreated 2.5% in New York after Tuesday’s 13% surge.

Earlier this week, traders had largely brushed off a batch of letters in which Trump effectively delayed his tariff deadline while outlining new rates targeting over a dozen countries. Sentiment shifted on Tuesday, when he signaled fresh resolve to move forward with steep levies on foreign imports.

He also signaled that updates to the trade status of at least seven nations would be released Wednesday morning, with more announcements later in the day.

“The market has already overreacted in the past on Trump’s trade announcements, so I think investors are being prudent and cautious,” said Stéphane Deo, senior portfolio manager at Eleva Capital in Paris. “That being said, tariffs will end up being much higher in the fall than they were at the beginning of the year, so that’s likely to fuel inflation.”

Europe’s benchmark index was set for a third day of gains, with EssilorLuxottica SA rising as much as 7.1% after Meta Platforms Inc. bought a minority stake in the world’s largest eyewear manufacturer. Banks were the best performing sector, led by Societe Generale SA’s advance to the highest since 2017.

In early US trading, Verona Pharma Plc’s depositary receipts rose around 20% after Merck & Co. agreed to buy the UK biotech for about $10 billion.

US Treasuries extended declines, with the 10-year yield climbing for a sixth day, rising two basis points to 4.42%. The Treasury will sell $39 billion of 10-year notes later Wednesday followed by $22 billion of 30-year bonds Thursday. An offering of three-year securities on Tuesday was met with soft demand.

Investors will also parse minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting later today for indications on whether officials are closer to lowering interest rates. Trump accused Fed Chair Jerome Powell of “whining like a baby about non-existent inflation” as he intensified his standoff over the pause in rate cuts.

Swaps are almost fully pricing two quarter-point cuts until the end of the year, with a 65% chance of a first reduction in September.

“This week’s Treasury auctions are going to be important, at least in the short term, particularly where we are in terms of the tax cut extensions and the tariff negotiations,” said Justin Onuekwusi, chief investment officer at St James’s Place in London.

Corporate News:

UniCredit SpA, the Italian lender that hopes to acquire Commerzbank AG, increased its equity stake in the German firm and became its largest shareholder after converting derivatives into stock.

Shares of Indian natural resources group Vedanta Ltd. fell as much as 7.8% after Viceroy Research said it was shorting the debt held by its parent, calling the group structure an “under-appreciated risk to creditors.”

SpaceX is discussing plans to raise money and sell insider shares in a deal that would value Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite maker at around $400 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Starbucks Corp. has received proposals from prospective investors in its China business, most of whom are eyeing a controlling stake in the operation.

Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte reported divestments worth S$42 billion ($33 billion) for its last fiscal year — its largest annual disposal on record — while the firm’s net portfolio value also hit a new high.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is part of a group of lenders that’s arranging £1.75 billion ($2.38 billion) of debt financing for KKR & Co.’s planned acquisition of Spectris Plc.

Apple Inc. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams is retiring as the company’s longtime No. 2, marking a major changing of the guard at an already tumultuous time for the iPhone maker.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:22 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1705

The British pound was little changed at $1.3591

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.67 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $109,468.65

Ether rose 2.2% to $2,657.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.68%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $68.62 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,288.84 an ounce

