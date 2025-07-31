Stocks Push Higher on Earnings-Powered Tailwind: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as upbeat earnings helped drive optimism over resilient corporate profits. The dollar slid, giving up some of the previous day’s gains on declining odds of a September Federal Reserve interest-rate cut.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.4%, led higher by Shell Plc, which delivered an earnings beat, and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, which raised its outlook for the year as it reaps savings. Futures for the S&P 500 rallied 1.1% and those for the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.5% as Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. surged in after-hours trading.

Headline-catching earnings are helping to allay fears about a tariff-driven slowdown in the world’s biggest economy and justifying high stock valuations. Investors are also navigating trade tensions and central bank decisions.

“It’s really the good results in the US which are providing a tailwind for markets,” said Karen Georges, a fund manager at Ecofi. “We needed the Mag 7 to deliver this quarter for the rally to continue throughout the summer.”

Microsoft shares gained more than 8% in after-hours trading while Meta jumped more than 11% after both pledged to spend lavishly on artificial intelligence. Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are due to report later Thursday.

Copper prices were little changed on the London Metal Exchange Thursday — following a collapse in New York — after US President Donald Trump shocked the metals world by exempting the most widely traded forms of copper from his hotly anticipated import tariffs.

The dollar dropped, sliding from its highest level since May after Fed Chair Jerome Powell Wednesday said no decision had been made about easing policy in September. Treasuries rose across the curve after slumping in the prior session.

The yen held its gain after the Bank of Japan kept its benchmark rate unchanged while boosting its inflation outlook. All 56 surveyed economists forecast the decision.

On trade, Trump said he reached a deal with South Korea that would impose a 15% tariff on its exports to the US and see Seoul agree to $350 billion in US investments. South Korean stocks dipped as investors shrugged off the deal.

Trump also said he would impose a 25% tariff on India’s exports to the US starting Friday and threatened an additional penalty over the country’s energy purchases from Russia.

Trade deal rallies are increasingly fading for stocks as fatigue sets in. The underwhelming reaction to a string of deals, including the EU-US agreement during the weekend, illustrates the steady decline in the ability of Trump’s trade initiatives to spur a big market reaction.

Corporate News:

Shell Plc announced second-quarter earnings that while lower, beat the average analyst estimate. Europe’s largest energy major continued its pace of buying back $3.5 billion of shares in the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc raised its outlook for the year as the UK aircraft engine maker benefits from its savings program and strong demand, causing its stock to surge. Anheuser-Busch InBev shares dropped the most in five years after the company sold less beer than expected during the second quarter, with a downturn in consumer spending in Brazil and China dragging on sales. Meta Platforms is taking advantage of its lucrative advertising business and stepping up spending next year, with executives saying now is the time to seize on investment opportunities in artificial intelligence. Microsoft said it will spend more than $30 billion in the current quarter to build out the data centers powering its artificial intelligence services. Chinese authorities summoned Nvidia Corp. representatives to discuss alleged security risks related to its H20 artificial intelligence chips. Standard Chartered Plc announced a fresh $1.3 billion share buyback as it reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. ING profit topped estimates while Societe Generale SA increased the amount of money it wants to return to investors and improved its profitability guidance. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said second-quarter earnings rose by a third and reiterated its full-year targets while Anheuser-Busch InBev sold less beer than expected during the second quarter. BMW AG’s profitability declined while ArcelorMittal SA cut its forecast for steel demand outside of China Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:42 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 1.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1441 The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.49 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2003 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3252 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $118,645.2 Ether rose 2.5% to $3,863.03 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.34% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.57% Commodities

Brent crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,301.94 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

