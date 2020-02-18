A scene from Chekhov's 'The Cherry Orchard', by Latvian-American director Yana Ross, part of the first batch of Schauspielhaus productions using surtitles (Zoé Aubry)

Subtitles began to be used in films even before the advent of the talkies, but in theatre it is still a novelty. Zurich’s City Theatre has recently introduced English translations in all of its plays, hoping to cater to a big potential audience of expatriates and broadening its reach beyond the German-speaking crowd.

The Schauspielhaus Zurich is one of the leading theaters in the German-speaking world, having hosted productions signed by some of the greatest playwrights and directors, from Bertolt Brecht to Christoph Marthaler.

“However, these great works are limited by the language, for German is not exactly a lingua franca”, says Barbara Higgs, director for Fund-raising and Development, and responsible for the implementation of the surtitles (‘Obertiteln’ in German, because they are not under the stage but over it, and on the sides).

Facts & Figures Schauspielhaus Zürich, Switzerland's largest theatre, hosts around 140,000 guests annually, staging 500 events on five different stages in two distinctive theatre environments: Pfauen, the historic original theatre, is located in the city center near Kunsthaus Zürich. Schiffbau, situated in Zurich’s hip Züri West district, opened in 2000. The Schiffbau and Pfauen together seat over 1,500 theatregoers. end of infobox

The theater had already made trials with English surtitles a few years ago before deciding to adopt them as an integral part of the program, starting late September of 2019, with Nicolas Stemann’s take on Goethe’s “Faust – Part I” – not the easiest script, for sure.

The potential of the expatriate public is not to be understated: Zurich is home to 170 nationalities, and 37% of the professionals in the city speak English at their work. Besides, a considerable chunk of these expats are high-earners, active in the financial and technology branches (banks, Google, etc.)

Subs vs. surs

In cinema, subtitles are quite an easy job: you get the script, translate it and attach to the celluloid - or even easier today, to the digital film archive. In theater, it is a long operation that only ends when the play terminates its season.

“First of all, there is the translation of the script. But then you must be very careful, for instance: recently we had the staging of John Steinbeck’s ‘Grapes of Wrath’external link. The script came to us in German and we had to match it with the book to use as many original wordings of Steinbeck’s work as possible”, explains Sinnika Weber, who runs the surtitle operation for the Schauspielhaus.

Sinikka Weber (right) and a technician sort out the surtitle software before a rehearsal (Eduardo Simantob)

Once the English version is done by a pool of translators, there comes the technical issues of how to properly insert them in the scene. Weber leads a team of seven professionals who take turns to run the surtitles slides live at every show. They have to follow every breath of the actors on stage and beware of improvisations or sudden tirades out of script.

The live ‘surtitlers’ at the Schauspielhaus Zurich use a system developed by Pantheaexternal link, a Franco-German company that is one of the leading suppliers of theater and opera surtitling in Europe. Panthea’s professional surtitle software, called SPECTITULAR, is currently being used in some of the most prestigious operas and theaters in the continent, such as the Opéra National de Paris, Volksbühne (Berlin), Berliner Ensemble, Burgtheater (Austria), and the Festival d’Avignon.

The demand is increasing, according to David Mass, Panthea’s director in Berlin. “No theatre or festival that has introduced surtitles on a professional and large scale has reviewed this decision and stopped proposing them”, he says.

Targeted solutions

Technical issues apart, the linguistic challenges go further. What to do when parts of the script are in another foreign language, like Polish or Russian? “We cannot forget that the main audience is still German-speaking, as well as the Schauspielhaus members, so we have to take them in consideration”, says Weber. Splitting the surtitles could be a solution, but “the future will be the individualized surtitling, offering the best and most appropriate experience for each spectator and its specific preferences or needs”, says David Mass. “We are trying to integrate the state-of-the-art technology in this process.” The idea is to have individual screens in front of the theater seats, like in airplanes, where the viewer can make his or her own choice of translation. But this implies a significant investment.

Action! Surtitle operators also need to take part in rehearsals to become familiar with every actor (Sinikka Weber)

The Schauspielhaus invested around US$ 100.000 only in equipment – beamers, LED screens and hardware for its five stages. But the costs for this first season, from late September till the end of 2019 topped CHF 200.000, comprehending, besides the hardware, the costs of translation and staff for each show. Barbara Higgs explains that each production, with approximately 25 shows, costs around CHF 16.000 just in surtitling. The Schauspielhaus can only afford it thanks to private sponsors – the Hans Imholz Foundation and the International Music & Art Foundation.

David Mass notes though that most of the negative reaction to surtitling comes from an unexpected source: stage directors and designers. “Sometimes stage designers are against the appearance of surtitles in their scenography because they consider it as something additional. But especially when productions go on tour it would be just logic and very helpful to integrate them so that the surtitles are easily readable. And you can also play with it and position them in genius ways!”

The same applies to directors who sometimes don’t see that the surtitles are the bridge that allows a foreign audience to access their play, he adds. “If this bridge is weak the whole theatrical energy that is created between stage and audience can be disturbed or even blocked.”

Not every theater considers surtitle operators as a novel and vital part of the technical crew, supposedly because of budget constraints. “But nobody would accept to go on tour without their own light or sound technician”, says Mass. “And if you look at the fact that we have around 1.000 cues per show it’s a big risk if not a stupidity to take the risk to leave this important task to somebody who is not professional or doesn’t know the show as well as the person running the surtitles regularly.”

The call of the crowd

In these few months of operation, Barbara Higgs considers the surtitling operation at the Schauspielhaus a big success. “Many expats, international students as well as tourists appreciate our new service”, she says. But also internally to the Schauspielhaus, the surtitles have closed a long gap: the institution receives several distinguished artists in residence – playwrights, directors, actors – from all over the world, and now, says Higgs, they can finally see and understand what their colleagues are doing.

“Finally, I found a new home at the Schauspielhaus” says a PHD student from China. She is part of the Schauspielhaus Theater Lovers Zurich Meetup groupexternal link with 148 members so far, and counting.



Sinikka Weber applied for a job that didn't even had a proper description: "I think I'd never apply if it mentioned 'surtitle operator'" – this English and German graduate never even dreamed of doing what she does now, but she takes the challenge with gusto, “because I can use all of my competences - languages, drama, acting – in a novel way”.

(Eduardo Simantob)





