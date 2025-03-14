Swiss architect builds villas for rock stars

From left: Viola Tami, Shannon Tweed, Gene Simmons, Roger Kurath, Jan Fitze. SRF

Swiss architect Roger Kurath offers an exclusive look inside the Beverly Hills villa of Gene Simmons, the singer and bassist of Kiss.

It might seem unlikely that an American rock star and a Swiss architect from Walenstadt would become close friends. But when Gene Simmons bought a house in 2021 that Roger Kurath had originally designed for a property investor, Kurath decided to take a chance – making a spontaneous cold call to Simmons.

Since then, the two have not only holidayed together but have also formed such a strong friendship that Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed, open their doors to the SRF programme Ding Dong whenever Kurath asks.

“Ding Dong” on Play SRF Viola Tami and Jan Fitze have visited well over 100 extraordinary houses in Switzerland. In the special programme Ding Dong Special – USA they take a road trip through California with a detour to New Mexico.

Black glass villa for maximum privacy

Gene Simmons, 75, has lived the rock star lifestyle for decades. In 1973, he co-founded the rock band Kiss in New York City with Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehley. Each band member is known for wearing distinctive makeup – Simmons’ persona is The Demon.

These days, however, he values peace and quiet above all else. He shares his secluded villa in the hills of Los Angeles with his wife and their five dogs.

Pure privacy: no neighbours to the left or right – that’s how Gene Simmons likes it. SRF

Despite its isolation, the house is designed for complete privacy, with large glass facades covered in reflective film. “My favourite place is the toilet,” Simmons says. “Joking aside, the house is perfectly built. Nobody can see in here.”

Kurath, leading a tour of the villa, highlights its Swiss craftsmanship. “Everything in here is Swiss.” The attention to detail is evident, even in the guest bathroom, where a green panelled wall evokes the aesthetic of modern Swiss architecture. The vast floor-to-ceiling windows are also imported from Switzerland. Such quality comes at a price – according to Architectural Digest, Simmons paid $11.5 million (CHF10 million) for the property.

Low-key architect behind the stars’ homes

Kurath has lived in Los Angeles since 1997, making a name for himself with his company, Design 21. His combination of Swiss precision and a master’s degree from the prestigious UCLA has made him highly sought-after by top American clients.

Roger Kurath founded his architecture firm in California in 2000. SRF

However, he never initially planned to stay in the United States. After finishing his studies, he rented a small room in an unsafe part of Venice Beach for $500 a month – barely scraping by.

Kurath believes those early struggles shaped him. He had to fight for opportunities, actively seek out jobs, and prove himself. The scepticism he faced back home in Switzerland only fuelled his ambition further.

Multi-million-dollar projects in Malibu

Today, Kurath is managing several high-end projects, including a luxury villa in Malibu, located just 200 metres from Beyoncé’s $200 million estate, designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando. Kurath’s villa, with an estimated price tag of $45 million, is still on the market. He is also overseeing its interior design, furniture selection and art curation.

Exclusive neighbourhood: the large white villa in the lower left third belongs to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Roger Kurath’s latest project is being built behind it on the right. SRF

Not far away stands another of his creations – a villa on Zumirez Drive. In 2021, Design 21 won the prestigious Gold Nugget Award in the Best Custom Home Over 8,000 square feet category for this project.

Once again, Kurath turned to Swiss suppliers to ensure durability and sustainability – hallmarks of his architectural approach. The villa’s current owner is actor and comedian Kathy Griffin.

Los Angeles wildfires The Ding Dong Special External link– USA was filmed before the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. When contacted for comment, Roger Kurath confirmed that Simmons’ villa was not affected.