Europe’s tallest dam turns 75
The Grande Dixence gravity dam, nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps, helped spark a hydropower revolution in Switzerland. It became a symbol of Swiss engineering and a cornerstone of the country’s energy strategy. Built between 1950 and 1961 by 3,000 workers under gruelling conditions, the dam stands as a testament to human ingenuity and resilience. In this video, we go back in time to explore its remarkable construction phase.
