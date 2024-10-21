Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Swiss Abroad

Canton Graubünden expands experimental e-voting to more municipalities

e-voting
Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Canton Graubünden expands experimental e-voting to more municipalities
Listening: Canton Graubünden expands experimental e-voting to more municipalities

Canton Graubünden has judged its e-voting pilot programme a success and plans to extend it to additional municipalities.

This content was published on
1 minute
RSI

Currently, six municipalities have been participating in the trial, but the scheme will expand to include 12 more in 2025.

e-voting
Keystone / Peter Schneider

From the popular vote on May 18, 2025, residents of Arosa, Bonaduz, Davos, Domleschg, Malans, Maienfeld, and Silvaplana will be able to vote electronically. Meanwhile, for Grüsch, Jenins, Rheinwald, Scharans, and Tamins, the start date is yet to be confirmed but will occur next year.

Voters wishing to use the digital system must register with their municipality at least eight weeks before their first e-vote.

So far, the pilot has included Domat/Ems, Landquart, Lumnezia, Pontresina, Poschiavo, and Safiental. Around one in ten voters chose to use e-voting, a figure the canton considers satisfactory. Officials noted that those who registered “made intensive use of this new channel and understood the voting process.” Furthermore, they confirmed that “security was guaranteed at all times.”

Translated from Italian by DeepL/amva

More

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
17 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
243 Likes
161 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR