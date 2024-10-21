Canton Graubünden expands experimental e-voting to more municipalities

Canton Graubünden has judged its e-voting pilot programme a success and plans to extend it to additional municipalities.

Currently, six municipalities have been participating in the trial, but the scheme will expand to include 12 more in 2025.

From the popular vote on May 18, 2025, residents of Arosa, Bonaduz, Davos, Domleschg, Malans, Maienfeld, and Silvaplana will be able to vote electronically. Meanwhile, for Grüsch, Jenins, Rheinwald, Scharans, and Tamins, the start date is yet to be confirmed but will occur next year.

Voters wishing to use the digital system must register with their municipality at least eight weeks before their first e-vote.

So far, the pilot has included Domat/Ems, Landquart, Lumnezia, Pontresina, Poschiavo, and Safiental. Around one in ten voters chose to use e-voting, a figure the canton considers satisfactory. Officials noted that those who registered “made intensive use of this new channel and understood the voting process.” Furthermore, they confirmed that “security was guaranteed at all times.”

