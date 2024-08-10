Swiss national under investigation for fraudulent bankruptcy in Italy

The four suspects include three financial advisors with offices in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. They also have multiple offices around Italy, including in Rome, Rimini and Cosenza.
The investigations led to the disruption of a criminal plan aimed at stealing the entire real estate assets of a company in Rimini which is currently undergoing judicial liquidation. The company in question, Melograno, operates in the wholesale trade of fruit and vegetables for large-scale distribution companies.
Melograno is a historic company from Santarcangelo founded in 1987 by Claudio Coli. It specialises in the production of “fourth range” fruit and vegetables, produce which goes through post-harvest washing, preparing, as well as other food products, including fruit juices.
On June 27, 2023, the company had suddenly decided to suspend operations without explanation to its 72 employees.
“I am convinced that I can prove that my client has nothing to do with the disputed facts,” said lawyer Nicoletta Gagliani, who is defending Coli, director of the Melograno company. “In this sense, we have already filed documents with the prosecutor’s office to prove that he has nothing to do with the disputed facts,” the lawyer stated.
Adapted from German by DeepL/amva
