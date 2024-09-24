The futuristic suicide capsule gained much attention in Switzerland in July after it was banned by several cantons. On Monday Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider commented on the capsule for the first time. She told the House of Representatives that it was “not legally compliant”. On the one hand it didn’t meet product safety requirements, according to federal law. Second, the use of nitrogen also violates Swiss law.

But today it was reported that in canton Schaffhausen in northern Switzerland a person had taken their life in the capsule on Monday. According to Swiss public radio, SRF, the public prosecutor’s office was informed early yesterday evening that an assisted suicide had taken place in a forest hut in Merishausen using the capsule. The dead woman is said to have been a 64-year-old American woman, according to media reports. Several people have been detained and a criminal case has been opened in connection with the suspected death.

“Sarco” was invented by an Australian doctor. The capsule is designed to allow a person inside to push a button that injects nitrogen gas into the sealed chamber. The person is then supposed to fall asleep and die by suffocation in a few minutes. Suicide with “Sarco” is advertised as a cheap, painless death.

