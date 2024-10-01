Are you familiar with the Unspunnen stone? The 83.5-kg round stone is named after Switzerland’s most revered stone-throwing contest. It has been tossed at celebrations of folklore and national heritage for a century, and is one of the country’s most cherished cultural objects. In the 1980s, it also became a symbol of the tensions between the cantons of Bern and Jura. In 1984, Jura separatists stole the stone. It was returned in 2001, only to be stolen again in 2005. Since then, there has been no trace of it.

But now the stone has reportedly reappeared – on the front page of the daily newspaper Le Quotidien Jurassien. The Jura newspaper has received anonymous pictures of the stone, which was shot together with an edition of the newspaper from August 26, 2024.

Editor-in-chief Rémy Chételat and his team believe the images are genuine. A participant in the last Unspunnen contest, Klaus, has also confirmed that the stone in the photo is the real one. But the photos do not show its precise location. “Perhaps it is no longer on Jura soil,” says Chételat. The Interlaken Gymnastics Club would still like to have the stone returned, Swiss public radio, SRF, reported on June 3 to mark the 40th anniversary of the first theft.

