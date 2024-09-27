For the first time in Europe, a team has landed a rocket after a take-off. A bunch of students are behind it!

We first heard about this maneuver from the US company ‘SpaceX’, which reuses its rockets and lands them with pinpoint accuracy. Now a team of young students from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) has achieved this on a smaller scale for the first time in Europe. Their Colibri rocket measures 2.5 metres and weighs 100kg. We visited them in a gravel pit in the Gruyère region.

The core team of the ‘Gruyère Space Programme’ already know each other from secondary school. They moved up the education ladder together together through high school to the EPFL. After completing the project, they want to found a start-up together. It will no longer be about rockets, but will involve the same technology, they say. They don’t want to reveal any more yet.

The ‘NICOLLIER’ team of the ARIS space project consists of students from ETH Zurich. They are planning to bring their rocket back to the ground independently using an AI-controlled parachute. The drop tests from a helicopter were successful, as they showed me and my colleague Michele Andina in Dübendorf.