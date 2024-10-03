Switzerland Today
Swiss foreign ministry advises citizens to leave Iran
The Swiss foreign ministry has urged Swiss citizens to leave Iran “by their own means, if it is possible and safe”. The situation in the region remains tense after Tehran launched an attack on Israel on Monday.
The ministry emphasised the uncertainty surrounding the situation and advised against travelling to Iran. According to Swiss federal authorities, 179 Swiss citizens were residing in the Islamic Republic as of 2022.
On Monday evening, Tehran fired 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders by the Israeli military. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned, “Iran has made a grave mistake and will pay the price“. Israel’s security cabinet announced that its response would be coordinated with the United States.
The Swiss government has also advised against all travel to Lebanon and urged citizens to leave the country. However, travel by air is becoming increasingly difficult, with Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) suspending flights to Beirut until the end of November.
- Full article RTSExternal link (in French)
- Swiss foreign ministry page on travel to IranExternal link (in French, Italian and German)
Popular initiative to secure medical supplies gains momentum
Switzerland must ensure a reliable supply of essential medicines, says a citizens’ committee that submitted 131,542 signatures for a popular initiative to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on Thursday.
The initiative, ‘Yes to Medical Supply Security’, calls for action to address shortages of critical medicines and medical equipment. Currently, Switzerland faces a shortfall of around 600 products, which the committee attributes to price pressures forcing production to move outside of Switzerland and Europe.
The initiative seeks to strengthen research, development, production and storage within Switzerland, while also creating reliable international logistics chains. Supporters argue that the country’s dependence on China and India is too great. They are also calling for federal regulation of the sector, replacing the current system managed by 26 different cantonal authorities.
This initiative is backed by a wide alliance of 20 associations, including medical professionals, pharmacists, pharmaceutical companies, consumer protection groups and research organisations.
- The news reported by RSIExternal link (in Italian) SRFExternal link (in German)
Inflation in Switzerland drops more than expected
Inflation in Switzerland fell more than expected in September, with year-on-year growth at just 0.8%—the lowest figure since July 2021. Analysts had predicted values between 0.9% and 1.2%.
On a month-to-month basis, prices dropped by 0.3% between August and September. The decrease was driven by a sharp decline in the prices of imported goods (-2.7% year-on-year and -0.5% month-on-month), while prices for domestic products increased by 2.0% year-on-year but fell slightly (0.2%) compared to the previous month.
Inflation in Switzerland was negative in 2020 (-0.7%) but rose sharply, ending 2022 with an average of 2.8%, the highest in 30 years. In 2023, the average inflation rate stood at 2.1%.
The rise and fall of inflation, as calculated by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), has significant implications for salary negotiations, rents and alimony settlements in divorce cases.
- Full details on Corriere del TicinoExternal link (in Italian)
Has Tschugger changed the image of the Valais cantonal police?
Has the success of the Swiss TV series Tschugger (‘cop’ in Upper Valais Swiss-German dialect) altered public perceptions of the Upper Valais cantonal police? Swiss public television, SRF, investigated the question after the shows popularity soared, now reaching global audiences on the streaming service, Netflix.
Created by David Constantin and Mats Frey, the comedy series centres on the a police force in a region often portrayed as remote. However, the show’s plots often extend beyond the local to international, even global, dimensions. The fourth season, premiering tomorrow at the Zurich Film Festival, will even feature the Pentagon.
The first three seasons entertained, and occasionally provoked, viewers. But how has the series affected the real-life image of the Valais cantonal police? According to police spokesperson Daniel Imboden, the series has had a positive impact. “In the past, the term ‘Tschugger’ was used as an insult. Today, the perception has changed. Within the police force, everyone thinks the show is a great success,” he said.
Imboden also mentioned that after the first two seasons, the police received numerous inquiries from people interested in purchasing mugs with the force’s logo, as seen in the show.
- SRFExternal link article (in German)
Photo of the day
Crocheted corals: Australian-born twin sisters Margaret Wertheim and Christine Wertheim pose among their “Crochet Coral Reef” artwork during the press preview of the exhibition ‘Thalassa! Thalassa! Imagining the Sea’ at the Cantonal Museum of Fine Arts (MCBA)External link in Lausanne.
