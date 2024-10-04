The free movement of people has long been the main sticking

point in negotiations between Switzerland and the European Union (EU), and it appears this will continue. According to a report from the European Commission, which the Swiss newspaper Blick was able to review, Brussels does not intend to compromise on the principle of free movement.

Bern is seeking the ability to limit free movement from the EU in the event of high immigration or an economic or sectoral crisis. The Swiss government considers this so-called “safeguard clause” essential, fearing that without it, the package of bilateral agreements negotiated between Switzerland and the EU could be rejected by the Swiss public in a referendum.

Free movement is one of the European Union’s core principles, and Switzerland’s unilateral implementation of a safeguard clause is seen as “a step too far,” according to the report. During her recent visit to Geneva to mark CERN’s 70th anniversary, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated to Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, that such a clause “is not acceptable.”

Does this mean the negotiations are at an impasse? The Swiss foreign ministry remains optimistic that a deal can be reached by the end of the year. “We’re in the final stretch of the negotiations,” said Nicolas Bideau, head of communications, in an interview with Swiss public television, RTS. “There are still unresolved issues, with immigration being a central one.”