President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses her statement on occasion of the celebration of CERN?s 70th anniversary, at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, October 1, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi)
Dear Swiss Abroad,

There wasn't much news in Switzerland on Friday, which makes it easier to pinpoint what has captured the attention of the Swiss media: once again, the challenging negotiations between Switzerland and the European Union. As you’ll see, the latest developments from Brussels are having a somewhat chilling effect in the capital, Bern.

We’ve also selected two topics likely to appeal to a broad audience: the rising price of bread and the quality of sleep.

And finally, a quick note about Switzerland's most famous singer. Yes, you know who we mean. If you haven't guessed yet, here's a hint: he shares his name with a well-known cartoon fish!

Enjoy your reading!

This content was published on
5 minutes

Specialist in federal politics. Earlier worked at the Swiss national news agency and at Radio Fribourg.

Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd, left, poses next to Ursula von der Leyen President of European Commission, right, as they meet for a bilateral talk during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, Saturday, June 15, 2024. Heads of state from around the world gather on the Buergenstock Resort in central Switzerland for the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, on June 15 and 16. (KEYSTONE/EDA/POOL/Michael Buholzer)
Keystone Pool / Michael Buholzer

Free movement of people remains the key obstacle in Swiss-EU negotiations.

The free movement of people has long been the main sticking
point in negotiations between Switzerland and the European Union (EU), and it appears this will continue. According to a report from the European Commission, which the Swiss newspaper Blick was able to review, Brussels does not intend to compromise on the principle of free movement.

Bern is seeking the ability to limit free movement from the EU in the event of high immigration or an economic or sectoral crisis. The Swiss government considers this so-called “safeguard clause” essential, fearing that without it, the package of bilateral agreements negotiated between Switzerland and the EU could be rejected by the Swiss public in a referendum.

Free movement is one of the European Union’s core principles, and Switzerland’s unilateral implementation of a safeguard clause is seen as “a step too far,” according to the report. During her recent visit to Geneva to mark CERN’s 70th anniversary, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated to Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, that such a clause “is not acceptable.”

Does this mean the negotiations are at an impasse? The Swiss foreign ministry remains optimistic that a deal can be reached by the end of the year. “We’re in the final stretch of the negotiations,” said Nicolas Bideau, head of communications, in an interview with Swiss public television, RTS. “There are still unresolved issues, with immigration being a central one.”

patient sleep study
Keystone / Gaetan Bally

A third of Swiss residents suffer from sleep disorders.

The Swiss aren’t exactly sleeping soundly. One-third of the population experienced sleep disorders in 2022, according to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). This phenomenon is on the rise, with a 5-percentage-point increase over the past 25 years.

The data shows that women are particularly affected, with 37% reporting sleep issues compared to 29% of men. Unsurprisingly, sleep difficulties also tend to increase with age.

The FSO distinguishes between average and pathological sleep problems. In 2022, 26% of respondents experienced moderate sleep difficulties, while 7% suffered from pathological disorders. The latter has seen the largest increase over the past 25 years, particularly affecting women and young people aged 15 to 39.

Sleep disorders are no trivial matter. They are a significant public health concern, with serious consequences for both mental and physical well-being. The FSO highlights that people with pathological sleep disorders have a 41.2% risk of burnout, compared to 28.9% for those with moderate sleep issues and 17.5% for those without sleep disorders.

An employee of Hirschi Beck in Berne, Switzerland, sorts whole-grain bread, April 16, 2014. Hirschi Beck, a local bakery, produces bread between midnight and morning. They use local ingredients as much as possible. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally) Eine Mitarbeiterin verpackt am 16. April 2014 in der Baeckerei Hirschi in Bern Brot in eine Kiste. Zwischen Mitternacht und Morgen wird in der Backstube im Keller alles gebacken, was tagsueber im Laden darueber von Hirschi Beck verkauft wird. Hirschi Beck versucht bei ihrer Produktion moeglichst auf lokale Lieferanten zurueckzugreifen. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Bread prices rise in Swiss supermarkets.

The price of bread and flour is set to increase in Swiss supermarkets. Major retailer Coop has already adjusted its prices, with rises ranging from 4.1% to 9.1%. Competitor Migros has yet to follow suit.

The poor weather in spring and summer largely explains the increase. Rainfall was well above the average for recent years, while there was significantly less sunshine. As a result, the harvest of Swiss bread wheat and barley is down by about a third compared to the previous year.

“In pre-industrial times, a harvest of this size would likely have led to famine in our country,” said Lorenz Hirt, director of the Swiss Milling Association. Fortunately, in the modern world, such conditions only lead to price hikes. Other contributing factors include rising energy costs and wages.

Traditional bakeries face the same pressures as supermarkets, but raising prices is more difficult. Master baker Manfred Hasler, who runs “Ueli der Beck” in Schönbühl-Urtenen (Bern), described the precarious situation in an interview with Swiss newspaper, Blick. According to Hasler, bakeries can no longer afford to pass price increases on to customers without risking a loss of business.

Singer Nemo Mettler arrives on the Green Carpet at the Opening Night of the 20th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, October 3, 2024. (KEYSTONE/Til Buergy)
Keystone / Til Buergy

Nemo returns with a new single.

Nemo is back with a new track. On Friday, the artist from the city of Biel in canton Bern will release his first new song since winning the Eurovision Song Contest.

The new single, titled “Eurostar”, is a 100% pop track with a Eurodance beat—no rap this time. The video for the song features several well-known artists from the most recent Eurovision competition, showcasing a real gathering of talent and further cementing Nemo’s influence on the European music scene.

The title “Eurostar” refers to the train that runs under the English Channel, connecting England to mainland Europe. The choice of title is no coincidence: after spending several years in Berlin, the Swiss singer has now made London his home. He describes this song as “my first love letter to London” in an interview with Swiss daily newspaper 20 Minuten.

Photo of the day

jude law
Keystone/EPA

Actor Jude Law (right) speaks with Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (left) at the opening night of the Zurich Film Festival on Thursday evening. The 20th Zurich Film Festival runs from October 3 to 13, 2024.

Translated from French with DeepL/amva/sb

