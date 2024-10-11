The Swiss Armed Forces’ airspace surveillance system must be operational around the clock in order to recognise aircraft or drones in the Swiss sky in good time. It is also used to manage the air force’s missions. The existing system has been in operation for 20 years – and urgently needs to be replaced.

Parliament has therefore approved CHF300 million ($350 million) for the new SkyView system from the French defence company Thales. Since then, however, those responsible for the project in the army and the Federal Armaments Office have been struggling with problems. Research by Swiss public radio, SRF, has revealed that, unnoticed by the public, the army concluded in February that the risks of the project were too great. The project was “suspended” and cannot be realised until further notice.

People in Bern are concerned “that yet another IT project in the defence ministry is causing difficulties”, politician Josef Dittli told SRF. Fellow politician Werner Salzmann is concerned by the army’s statement that the old system will have to remain in use for longer. This increases the risk that Switzerland could one day find itself without a functioning airspace surveillance system, he says. Parliament is now dealing with the debacle surrounding the new airspace surveillance system.