Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Autumn has arrived. A young Swiss man in Paris shares his loneliness, and his story resonates deeply.
Meanwhile, Switzerland remains somewhat isolated, as the European Union shows no willingness to offer any special concessions, and the Ukrainian prime minister cancels his visit at the last minute.
Happy reading.
No special treatment for Switzerland in European Union talks
The European Union (EU) is standing firm. There will be no last-minute “cherry-picking” for Switzerland was the message in the final stages of the ongoing negotiations.
Switzerland and the EU are in the final stretch of talks to update their bilateral agreements. The Swiss government is set to review the outcome of the negotiations on November 6. While the EU is eager to reach an agreement this year, Switzerland is resisting any pressure to rush.
Yesterday, some insight into the negotiations was revealed. European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič briefed EU member states on the current state of play. According to him, the EU is unwilling to grant Switzerland its key demand: a safeguard clause on immigration. This clause is essential for Switzerland, as officials in Bern believe a new agreement would be rejected by the Swiss public without a mechanism allowing Switzerland to manage immigration independently.
Another unresolved issue is how much Switzerland will contribute financially to the EU each year. The EU is keen to finalise Switzerland’s “entry fee” to the single market, but Switzerland is reluctant, perhaps saving this as its last bargaining chip. “Europe is not an à la carte menu,” said Luxembourg’s foreign minister during the meeting.
- Read the analysis by Swiss public television, SRFExternal link (in German)
Ukrainian prime minister cancels visit to Switzerland
The Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (pictured, left, with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis), was expected in Switzerland today, but he cancelled his visit at the last minute. The official reason for the cancellation remains unclear.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland has been navigating a delicate position within the Western alliance. How openly can Switzerland support Ukraine without violating its policy of neutrality?
More than two years into the war, Switzerland seems to have found a balance. On one side, it shows strong solidarity through uncompromising financial support and the organisation of international conferences. On the other, Switzerland maintains its stance of not supplying weapons for the conflict, regardless of who requests them. Recently, the Swiss parliament even went as far as to block the export of protective vests to Ukraine.
Another international conference is now on the agenda. Tomorrow, representatives from dozens of countries will gather in Geneva to discuss humanitarian demining in Ukraine. Switzerland is co-organising the event with Ukraine.
So far, Switzerland is the only Western country supporting the “peace plan” proposed by China and Brazil, which does not guarantee Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Switzerland’s endorsement of this initiative is “hard to understand”, according to the Ukrainian authorities.
- Read more about Switzerland’s support for China’s Ukraine initiative from the online news portal, WatsonExternal link (in German)
Young Swiss man in Paris shares his loneliness, sparks viral reaction
A young Swiss man who emigrated to Paris has taken to social media to express his loneliness in the city. His heartfelt post has garnered a lot of attention.
Serge, the young man in question, looks despondently into the camera in a video he posted on TikTok. “I don’t know how to make friends anymore,” he says, his eyes filled with tears. Both Swiss newspapers Blick and 20 Minuten have reported on his situation.
While there may be more pressing issues in the world, Serge’s message has struck a chord. Over two million people have watched his video, and thousands have commented on his post. One viewer, a fellow Swiss expat in Paris, sympathised with his situation, writing, “I’ve been a Swiss living in Paris for three years, I completely understand your situation; Parisians can be very selective.” The most liked comment under the video wrote: “Serge, your heart is too big for Paris.”
In response to the outpouring of support, Serge organised a mass blind date at the Louvre over the weekend. Several dozen people, mostly young women, answered his call and turned up to meet the sensitive Swiss man who seems to have won their hearts.
- Watch Serge’s video on TikTokExternal link
OECD minimum tax brings windfall for Swiss cantons
The introduction of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) minimum tax has led to unexpectedly high additional revenues for many cantons across Switzerland.
“The OECD minimum tax will bring huge additional tax revenues to low-tax cantons like Zug,” writes the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ). Canton Lucerne, for example, now expects CHF400 million ($464 million) instead of the previously forecast CHF55 million ($64 million). Cantons Zug and Basel City are also seeing substantial gains. In many areas, the influx of money has exceeded expectations.
However, this financial windfall comes with concerns for the cantons. They fear that higher taxes could drive companies away. To maintain their attractiveness as business locations, they are planning to offer subsidies, particularly for research, development and climate protection initiatives.
Many subsidies are designed in such a way that the funds are reinvested back into companies. Parental leave, daycare centres (pictured), and state schools are also set to benefit financially. Canton Zug plans to invest up to CHF150 million annually, while canton Basel City is preparing to spend more than CHF200 million.
The 15% minimum tax rate primarily affects international corporations that had previously benefited from lower tax rates.
- Read the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ)External link investigation (in German)
Picture of the day
A flock of starlings soars over the vineyards of Lavaux during the grape harvest in the village of Chardonne in canton Vaud. “In flocks, the birds help each other by guiding one another to favourable feeding areas and warning of predators. However, in vineyards, flocks of starlings can cause damage,” says the Sempach Ornithological Institute.
Adapted from German by Alexandra MV Andrist/ts
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative