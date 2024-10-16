The European Union (EU) is standing firm. There will be no last-minute “cherry-picking” for Switzerland was the message in the final stages of the ongoing negotiations.

Switzerland and the EU are in the final stretch of talks to update their bilateral agreements. The Swiss government is set to review the outcome of the negotiations on November 6. While the EU is eager to reach an agreement this year, Switzerland is resisting any pressure to rush.

Yesterday, some insight into the negotiations was revealed. European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič briefed EU member states on the current state of play. According to him, the EU is unwilling to grant Switzerland its key demand: a safeguard clause on immigration. This clause is essential for Switzerland, as officials in Bern believe a new agreement would be rejected by the Swiss public without a mechanism allowing Switzerland to manage immigration independently.

Another unresolved issue is how much Switzerland will contribute financially to the EU each year. The EU is keen to finalise Switzerland’s “entry fee” to the single market, but Switzerland is reluctant, perhaps saving this as its last bargaining chip. “Europe is not an à la carte menu,” said Luxembourg’s foreign minister during the meeting.