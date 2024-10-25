Dear Swiss Abroad,

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the EU. To commemorate the occasion, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch's parent company, conducted an online survey. The findings reveal that the relationship is indeed complicated.

From November 2025, Switzerland will introduce its first national hotline for victims of violence. Why the delay? Setting up a dedicated three-digit number requires an amendment to the law.

Finally, we explore the threat that a tiny insect poses to Swiss agriculture and examine new research on the positive effects of humour in the workplace.

I hope you enjoy the read!