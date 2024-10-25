Switzerland Today
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the EU. To commemorate the occasion, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch's parent company, conducted an online survey. The findings reveal that the relationship is indeed complicated.
From November 2025, Switzerland will introduce its first national hotline for victims of violence. Why the delay? Setting up a dedicated three-digit number requires an amendment to the law.
Finally, we explore the threat that a tiny insect poses to Swiss agriculture and examine new research on the positive effects of humour in the workplace.
Swiss sentiment on the EU: survey reveals mixed feelings
The Swiss public remains divided over relations with the European Union, according to a Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) survey involving nearly 20,000 participants.
While many acknowledge the economic importance of EU ties, the prevailing sentiment is one of “distance and indifference”, writes SWI swissinfo.ch journalist Balz Rigendinger.
Political scientist Martina Mousson from research institute gfs.bern, which conducted the survey in collaboration with the SBC, attributes this ambivalence primarily to concerns about Switzerland’s sovereignty.
A majority of respondents see the EU as a bureaucratic monster in which Switzerland has little say. A requirement for PET bottles to have caps that remain attached once unscrewed, is one example of this. Despite distrust of the EU, the bilateral agreements with the bloc are better perceived by respondents: a majority believe that they benefit the Swiss economy.
- Article about the survey by SWI swissinfo.ch
Swiss national violence hotline to launch in 2025
It has been a long time coming, but a hotline for victims of violence is to be set up in Switzerland for the first time. However, it will not go into operation for another year.
The nationwide hotline is set to launch in November 2025. Though familiar emergency numbers, such as 111 for telephone information and 112 for police, are already widely used, this hotline will offer a dedicated, round-the-clock resource specifically for victims of violence.
The Zurich Victim Counselling Service, which is overseeing this effort, aims to meet the requirements of the Istanbul Convention by providing immediate crisis intervention and referral to specialised counselling centres. However, the Swiss federal government ordinance amendment is necessary to implement the three-digit number, accounting for the one-year delay.
- Article by Swiss newspaper Tages AnzeigerExternal link (in German)
Tiny invasive insect threatens Swiss crops
A small insect is threatening potatoes and sugar beet in Switzerland. If the pest continues to spread, up to a third of the harvest could be lost.
An invasive insect, the reed glasswing cicada, is causing concern for Swiss farmers. This tiny pest, just 5-7 millimetres in size, has already devastated harvests in southern Germany, where it’s responsible for crop losses of up to 50%. Now, it has begun attacking Swiss sugar beet and potato crops, with potential losses estimated at up to 30%, according to Swiss public television SRF.
The cicada itself isn’t the main issue; the real problem arises when it transmits a harmful bacteria as it feeds on plant leaves. Experts suggest one possible control measure: leaving fields fallow after harvest and planting early-season crops like maize. However, this approach will result in loss of earnings, as fallow land generates no income.
- Article by Swiss public television, SRFExternal link
The benefits of humour at work: Lucerne study findings
Ha-ha-have you had a good laugh today? I did in the morning: my mother sends me all sorts of funny messages everyday! A pinch of humour improves the mood in the office and reduces stress. This according to a study by the University of Lucerne.
The study suggests that humour in the workplace can boost team morale and reduce stress. Social and positive humour, the study finds, can strengthen relationships within teams, making employees feel more appreciated and motivated.
The research also highlights humour’s role in reducing stress, which, if unchecked, can lead to both mental and physical health issues and manifest as increased errors, absences, or employee turnover, all of which can impact a company’s productivity. However, the researchers caution that only positive humour, not aggressive or disparaging remarks, is effective in fostering a supportive work environment.
- Article by BlickExternal link (in German)
Picture of the day
A person squeezes past a naked woman and man in an exhibition by Serbian performance and conceptual artist Marina Abramovic in Zurich. This performance is a re-enactment of one of her most famous performances called Imponderabilia.
Abramovic first stood naked in a narrow doorway with her long-term partner and artist Ulay in 1977 in Bologna, Italy, whereupon she asked the audience to squeeze through while the lovers stared at each other motionlessly.
Visitors to the performance are faced with the choice of who they should turn to, as the space between the woman and the man is too narrow to simply walk through at shoulder width. Or whether they simply want to take an “unwomaned or unmanned” side door and avoid the experience. This leads to lively discussions among the audience – in line with the artist’s ideas.
