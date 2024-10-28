Dear Swiss Abroad,

Happy Monday from Bern!

As winter approaches and those of us in colder regions start turning up the heating, electricity is once again in the spotlight. Many Swiss cantons are seizing the opportunity to take back control of hydropower plants as concessions expire. Could this mark a turning point for energy companies?

Also in today’s briefing, Swiss authorities urge Ukrainian refugees to “get a job”, while the head of Watches and Jewellery at Chanel reflects on the state of the luxury market and cautions against rushing trends.

Lastly, a promising development in cross-border transport between Switzerland and Italy may improve convenience for travellers. The simple solution may surprise you.

Wishing you a great start to the week!