Commentary in the Swiss press on Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency ranges from mild concern to outright alarm. A common theme is the new president’s unpredictability and the potential risks of his upcoming policy changes.

The French-speaking daily Le Temps does not hold back: “The United States’ global role now mirrors this caricature of a president – self-serving, inward-looking and devoid of any multilateral responsibility.”

In the German-speaking press, responses are more measured. The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) calls Trump’s re-election a “highly risky bet” for Republicans, aiming for economic growth at the cost of stability. The NZZ notes that “the checks and balances of the constitution apply to Trump as well, but his unpredictable character could see him disregarding these, leading to unprecedented chaos in Washington and beyond”.

The Tages-Anzeiger considers the implications of Trump’s re-election for Switzerland, stressing that “Trump must be taken seriously”. The newspaper points out that Switzerland had no major issues with Trump during his first term, with the only friction being Switzerland’s trade deficit with the US. However, it adds a note of caution on foreign policy: “If Trump were to turn his back on Europe and NATO, as he has threatened, and if he endorses Putin’s imperialism, the security consequences for Europe – and by extension, Switzerland – could be severe.”