One issue is dominating the Swiss press today, and it’s not the recent announcement about the impending enforcement of the “anti-burqa” law.
We’ll touch on that as well, but first, let’s turn to the reactions and commentary surrounding Donald Trump's return to the White House.
Swiss press reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election
Commentary in the Swiss press on Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency ranges from mild concern to outright alarm. A common theme is the new president’s unpredictability and the potential risks of his upcoming policy changes.
The French-speaking daily Le Temps does not hold back: “The United States’ global role now mirrors this caricature of a president – self-serving, inward-looking and devoid of any multilateral responsibility.”
In the German-speaking press, responses are more measured. The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) calls Trump’s re-election a “highly risky bet” for Republicans, aiming for economic growth at the cost of stability. The NZZ notes that “the checks and balances of the constitution apply to Trump as well, but his unpredictable character could see him disregarding these, leading to unprecedented chaos in Washington and beyond”.
The Tages-Anzeiger considers the implications of Trump’s re-election for Switzerland, stressing that “Trump must be taken seriously”. The newspaper points out that Switzerland had no major issues with Trump during his first term, with the only friction being Switzerland’s trade deficit with the US. However, it adds a note of caution on foreign policy: “If Trump were to turn his back on Europe and NATO, as he has threatened, and if he endorses Putin’s imperialism, the security consequences for Europe – and by extension, Switzerland – could be severe.”
- For the full editorials in Le Temps,External link Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ)External link and Tages-AnzeigerExternal link (available in French and German)
Swiss politicians react to Trump’s victory
Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election, with members of various Swiss parties adding their comments on the results.
“We look forward to continued collaboration based on our shared values and interests,” Amherd posted on X. She emphasised that Bern remains a trusted partner to the US, citing the “excellent” economic and scientific relations between the two countries.
On the other hand, the Green Party expressed concern, with Green Party vice-president Nicolas Walder stating that “Trump poses a threat to democracy, peace, women’s rights and climate protection”.
Right-wing Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian Nicolas Kolly is optimistic, viewing Trump’s victory as a confirmation of conservative values rather than a personal endorsement of Trump himself. “I think Americans have rejected the woke values represented by Kamala Harris,” Kolly said.
Meanwhile, Thierry Burkart, president of the centre-right Radical Liberal Party, sees Trump’s re-election as a source of uncertainty for Switzerland, noting the lack of a clear programme and the foreign policy unpredictability that may follow.
Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter from the Centre Party suggested that Europe needs to strengthen itself to avoid being caught between competing global powers. As a small economy, Switzerland should support a robust Europe.
The Social Democratic Party’s co-chair Cédric Wermuth added that after Trump’s inauguration, Switzerland should join other nations in stressing the importance of international agreements and continued support for Ukraine.
- Updates from Swiss public radio RTSExternal link and RSIExternal link (in French and Italian, respectively)
Anti-burqa law to take effect on January 1, 2025
From January 1, 2025, it will be illegal across Switzerland to cover one’s face in public spaces. The federal government has announced the activation of the law implementing the so-called anti-burqa initiative, which was approved by a 51.2% majority in a 2021 referendum.
Violators could face a fine of CHF100 ($114), payable on the spot. If the fine is not paid, penalties could rise to CHF1,000.
Exceptions to the ban include air travel, places of worship and instances where face-covering is necessary for health, safety, or weather protection or in observance of local customs or for artistic and entertainment purposes.
- Reported by Swiss public radio, RSIExternal link
Red Cross and Red Crescent museum at risk of closure
The Museum of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva may face closure due to federal government spending cuts, which include an end to the annual funding provided by the Swiss foreign ministry. Planned reductions also affect the diplomatic police.
The museum, which receives over 120,000 visitors annually, highlights the history and importance of humanitarian work and the Geneva Conventions, celebrating their 75th anniversary this year.
The loss of the CHF1.1 million ($1.26 million) in annual funding from the Swiss foreign ministry could lead to the museum’s closure, warns its director, Pascal Hufschmid. According to the ministry, budgetary adjustments are necessary to avoid structural deficits projected to reach billions.
The planned cuts also include the elimination of the CHF1 million allocated annually to the diplomatic police, which ensures the security of foreign heads of state and delegations in Geneva. Under the proposal, these costs would be transferred to the canton. Carole-Anne Kast, a member of the Geneva cantonal government, opposes this measure, stating that Switzerland is obligated under international law to protect foreign representatives on its soil.
- Swiss public television SRFExternal link article (in German)
Picture of the day
Dozens and dozens of people are waiting for the fog to clear so that the historic Grütli shooting event (Rütlischiessen) can finally begin. Better safe than sorry.
