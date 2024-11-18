Russian spies are increasing their presence in Geneva: several large antennas have been installed on the roofs of Russian diplomatic buildings without cantonal authorisation and are allegedly being used for espionage purposes. Russian spies are said to be carrying out intelligence operations, sabotage and assassination attempts from Geneva, according to an investigation by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

“They are clearly antennas used for espionage. There is no need for traditional diplomatic communications,” historian and intelligence expert Adrian Hänni from the University of Graz told RTS. The Russian embassy wrote in a statement that it “firmly rejects these allegations and considers them another attempt to arbitrarily demonise Russia and Russians”. The diplomatic staff are “focusing exclusively on the task of maintaining constructive cooperation with the authorities of the host country under the current difficult circumstances”.

However, the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) claims the opposite: official reports state that a third of the Russian diplomats in office – almost 80 people – are in fact engaged in espionage. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, European countries have been cracking down on Russian spies. They have expelled more than 600 diplomats accused of espionage. In Switzerland, there are no official reports of expulsions of diplomatic personnel. The FIS works more behind the scenes, says its director, Christian Dussey.