Around 60 Swiss nationals live in Syria. No Swiss consular assistance is planned for them – no requests have been received.

The fall of Syria’s dictator Bashar al-Assad is also a matter of concern for Switzerland. Firstly, authorities are asking themselves how the new circumstances will affect the asylum sector in the long term. Since Syria’s civil war began in 2011, over 25,000 people have sought asylum in Switzerland. This represents a ten-fold increase in the Syrian diaspora in Switzerland, NZZ estimates.

Around 84% of Syrians who came to Switzerland were granted asylum status or temporary admission. This could change in the future. As soon as stable structures are recognisable, the asylum practice will be adjusted, if necessary, a spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told Swiss media.

In a statement on Sunday, the Swiss foreign ministry called on all parties to “comply with international humanitarian law and work towards peace and reconciliation”.

It also announced that no requests for consular assistance had been made by Sunday afternoon. There were no organised departures of Swiss citizens. According to the ministry, the principles of personal responsibility under the Swiss Abroad Act apply.