After months of negotiations and over 170 meetings, Switzerland and the EU are close to finalising a new agreement regulating bilateral relations. According to research by the CH Media group, the European Commission has informed member states that all major technical issues have been resolved.

However, one key question remains: how much will Switzerland pay for continued access to the European single market? “Currently, it is around CHF130 million per year. The new figure could be around CHF350 million,” writes the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.

This politically sensitive issue has now been handed to Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Time is pressing, as Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is reportedly planning to visit Bern on December 21 to officially sign the agreement alongside Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year.