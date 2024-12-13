Switzerland Today
Friday the 13th: hopefully today has brought you nothing but good fortune! It might also be a lucky day for Swiss-EU relations, as negotiations with the European Union appear to be nearing completion. However, one sensitive issue remains unresolved.
Elsewhere, the city of La Chaux-de-Fonds in canton Neuchâtel has been selected as Switzerland's first “Capital of Culture” for 2027, with CHF2 million ($2.2 million) of federal funding announced. Meanwhile, in the Bernese Oberland, the world’s steepest cable car officially opened today.
Swiss-EU negotiations near conclusion, but one critical issue remains
After months of negotiations and over 170 meetings, Switzerland and the EU are close to finalising a new agreement regulating bilateral relations. According to research by the CH Media group, the European Commission has informed member states that all major technical issues have been resolved.
However, one key question remains: how much will Switzerland pay for continued access to the European single market? “Currently, it is around CHF130 million per year. The new figure could be around CHF350 million,” writes the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.
This politically sensitive issue has now been handed to Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Time is pressing, as Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is reportedly planning to visit Bern on December 21 to officially sign the agreement alongside Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year.
La Chaux-de-Fonds named Switzerland’s first ‘Capital of Culture’ for 2027
The city of La Chaux-de-Fonds in canton Neuchâtel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been named Switzerland’s inaugural “Capital of Culture” for 2027. The Swiss Federal Office of Culture has allocated CHF2 million to support the project.
This initiative is seen as especially significant for Switzerland, given its multilingual and multicultural identity. The total budget for the project is estimated at CHF18.5 million. In addition to the federal funding, CHF2.5 million has been contributed each by La Chaux-de-Fonds, canton Neuchâtel, and Loterie Romande, alongside CHF5 million from private companies and individuals.
With a year-long cultural programme, the city hopes to attract one million visitors in 2027. Whether a second Capital of Culture will be selected in the future remains undecided and will depend on the success of this initial project.
World’s steepest cable car debuts in the Bernese Oberland
The Schilthorn cable car, now the steepest in the world, began operations today in the Bernese Oberland. With a gradient of 159%, it surpasses the previous record-holder in Sweden, which had a gradient of 133%.
The villain in the James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service resided at the top of the Schilthorn mountain. The Schilthorn cable car travels from the Stechelberg valley to the revolving restaurant Piz Gloria. The cable car trip to the top takes four parts. The first section from Stechelberg directly to the ski resort of Mürren has been rebuilt.
The operating company also plans to introduce a wind-stable gondola system, a first for Switzerland, with gondolas attached to two parallel cables for added stability.
Picture of the day:
In canton Valais, ibex hunting has resumed, with foreign hunters once again allowed to hunt trophies – a practice banned since 2021. This decision comes as ibex numbers have reached a record high of over 7,000 animals this year. However, controversial ibex safaris with expensive hunting licences remain prohibited.
At the national level, the Swiss federal government has announcedExternal link that the amended Hunting Law will come into force on February 1, 2025, alongside changes to the Hunting Ordinance. These amendments aim to reduce conflicts between Alpine farming and wolves.
