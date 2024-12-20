After 197 meetings, negotiations with the European Union on a deal to update their trading relationship are over. The Swiss federal government is pleased to announce that all Swiss negotiating objectives have been achieved.

At a joint press conference in Bern, Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said global upheavals make a good relationship more important for both Switzerland and the EU. The world is becoming fragmented, less Western and less democratic, they said.

Amherd said the new agreement would make Switzerland “storm-proof”. Von der Leyen added: “Geopolitical tensions also have an impact on Switzerland. Strong partnerships are a must.”

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said the deal was “important for the economy, research and security”. He added that it would “allow Switzerland to continue on its tailor-made bilateral path”.

To date, Swiss-EU bilateral agreements have consisted of five accords. But there are now three new ones on electricity, health and food safety.

In the case of the free movement of persons, a safeguard clause will be applied if necessary. A “newly designed safeguard clause can be activated independently by Switzerland”, according to the Swiss federal government.

With Swiss wage protection, Switzerland can maintain its wage and working conditions for posted workers at the previous level. It has secured itself against any regression. However, the EU rules will apply to expense regulations, which the trade unions criticise.

In regard to Horizon Europe: Switzerland will regain full access to the EU research funding programme from 2025.

The entry price for Switzerland to the EU internal market will be CHF350 million ($391 million) per year from 2030. Until then, Switzerland will pay CHF130 million annually.