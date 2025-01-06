Gerhard Pfister has announced his resignation as president of the Centre Party, effective this summer. His successor will be chosen at the party’s delegates’ meeting in Biel/Bienne in June.

“In recent years, we have achieved a remarkable transformation of our party, laying the foundations for a strong Centre Party in the Swiss political landscape. Now is the right time to make way for a new generation,” Pfister said today.

Since taking office in 2016, Pfister has overseen significant changes, including rebranding the party that resulted from a merger in 2021 of the Christian Democratic Party and the Conservative Democratic Party.

In an interview with the Tamedia group newspapers, Pfister indicated that he was “not closing the door on the Federal Council”. His resignation comes as speculation is rife in Bern, the Swiss capital, that Defence Minister Viola Amherd, his party colleague, will be stepping down from the seven-person executive body. This would create an opportunity for Pfister, a seasoned politician, to position himself.

Pfister will continue as a member of the House of Representatives despite stepping down as party president.