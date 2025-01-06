Switzerland Today
Gerhard Pfister to step down as Centre Party president
Gerhard Pfister has announced his resignation as president of the Centre Party, effective this summer. His successor will be chosen at the party’s delegates’ meeting in Biel/Bienne in June.
“In recent years, we have achieved a remarkable transformation of our party, laying the foundations for a strong Centre Party in the Swiss political landscape. Now is the right time to make way for a new generation,” Pfister said today.
Since taking office in 2016, Pfister has overseen significant changes, including rebranding the party that resulted from a merger in 2021 of the Christian Democratic Party and the Conservative Democratic Party.
In an interview with the Tamedia group newspapers, Pfister indicated that he was “not closing the door on the Federal Council”. His resignation comes as speculation is rife in Bern, the Swiss capital, that Defence Minister Viola Amherd, his party colleague, will be stepping down from the seven-person executive body. This would create an opportunity for Pfister, a seasoned politician, to position himself.
Pfister will continue as a member of the House of Representatives despite stepping down as party president.
- The Centre Party’s press release (available in FrenchExternal link and GermanExternal link)
- The interview with Pfister in 24 heuresExternal link (in French, by subscription) or in the Tages-AnzeigerExternal link (in German, by subscription)
Survey reveals limited optimism for 2025
A representative survey by the gfs.bern institute for Swiss media Blick suggests that many Swiss citizens are not optimistic about 2025. Traffic congestion and housing remain top concerns.
Nearly half of respondents foresee a bleak year for society, with young adults (aged 16-29) the most pessimistic. Interestingly, this age group remains relatively hopeful about their personal futures, drawing confidence from their private lives.
Among political groups, Centre Party voters are the most optimistic, while Green Party voters are the least, probably reflecting concerns about climate change, says Cloé Jans from gfs.bern.
At national level, Swiss citizens expect traffic congestion to worsen. The housing and property market is also a major concern for those surveyed. The population remains confident regarding the Swiss job market but is expecting tougher times ahead.
On the international front, Syria and Swiss-EU relations are glimmers of hope. However, climate change is a source of pessimism.
A total of 2,698 people participated in the survey, conducted between December 23 and 30. The margin of error is approximately 1.9 percentage points.
- Details of the survey in BlickExternal link (in French)
Swiss army drones face ongoing delays
Six years after they were meant to become operational, the Swiss army’s reconnaissance drones remain grounded due to technical issues.
A report by Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, reveals that the Swiss army’s reconnaissance drones, which were due to go into service in 2019, are not operational. The drones have issues with the in-flight obstacle avoidance systems, which could lead to collisions with birds or paragliders.
Urs Loher, head of Armasuisse, says a technical solution is feasible. “We’ve commissioned an external study that confirms this,” he said. Without a fix, the drones would need assistance from helicopters or planes to operate safely.
“We’re talking about CHF300 million ($331 million). There were specifications. And now we keep hearing that […] it’s not operational. It’s not working”, said Swiss People’s Party politician Mauro Tuena to Swiss public radio, RTS.
Moreover, of the six drones initially ordered, only four have been delivered. The army now expects full operational readiness by 2029 – a decade later than planned.
- Article by RTS in FrenchExternal link and SRF in GermanExternal link
Swiss nationals faced challenges returning from East Germany
In the mid-1980s, Swiss nationals in East Germany faced significant hurdles in returning home, often due to political pressures.
One such case is Horst von Känel, who sought to leave with his family in 1984. While he was granted permission after a year, his wife and son, deemed to only be of German citizenship, were initially denied. The Swiss embassy intervened, and only after his family renounced their German nationality could they relocate.
Many Swiss people experienced similar situations before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Departures were uncertain. Decisions made in the process of those wanting to return to Switzerland were often arbitrary, taking two to five years, with limited notice once approved. Valuables and capital were frequently left behind.
One Swiss man, for example, waited four years before applying to leave East Germany as he had to find a solution for his house to remain in the possession of family members in East Germany.
The archives mention a wave of returns in the second half of the 1980s, but there are no official statistics. Most returnees managed to find work and housing in Switzerland, supported by relatives and a favourable labour market.
- Article by the Tages-AnzeigerExternal link (in German, free access)
Picture of the day
The first weekend of 2025 was a freezing one. Freezing rain, ice and snow disrupted air traffic at Zurich airport and also affected tram services in the city of Bern.
Temperatures dropped to -31°C at La Brévine in canton Neuchâtel and -25°C in Andermatt, canton Uri. Not to be outdone, Samedan, in canton Graubünden, reached -20°C.
Adapted from French by Alexandra MV Andrist/ts
