The World Economic Forum (WEF) kicks off next week in Davos, with the opening on January 20 coinciding with Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President. Unsurprisingly, Trump’s presidency is expected to be a major topic, alongside discussions on the Middle East and artificial intelligence. While Trump will not attend in person, he is scheduled to deliver a video address on January 23.

Sixty heads of government will travel to the mountains of canton Graubünden for the event. Key attendees include EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is set to appear on Tuesday. In total, participants from 130 countries will gather in Davos.

According to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, six of the seven members of the Swiss government will attend, with only Environment Minister Albert Rösti opting to stay behind. High-level meetings are planned, including a confirmed meeting between Karin Keller-Sutter, Switzerland’s current president and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.