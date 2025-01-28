‘What is your relationship with your parents?’ and other questions for possible candidates to replace Viola Amherd

Markus Ritter, a parliamentarian from St Gallen, has officially declared his candidacy for the Federal Council. Meanwhile, the Centre Party has enlisted former federal judge Heinz Aemisegger to rigorously vet all candidates.

The Centre is looking for candidates who tick all the boxes. For the second time, the party has thus hired Aemisegger to assess candidates for possible risks to national security. Anyone vulnerable to blackmail is guaranteed to fail the examination.

Interviews will follow federal directives and cover extensive personal data, examining ideological aspects such as religious, political or philosophical convictions. Candidates will also be required to disclose their criminal records, debts, business ties, health issues (both physical and mental), sexual preferences and even their relationship with their parents.

Ritter, currently the president of the Swiss Farmers’ Union, will be the first candidate scrutinised. If later elected in a parliamentary vote on March 12, he will become the fifth minister out of seven to have a farming background. This tradition is already represented by Swiss People’s Party members Guy Parmelin and Albert Rösti, as well as Social Democrat Beat Jans, who did a farming apprenticeship. Jans’ party colleague Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is the daughter of a farmer and an amateur sheep farmer.

Given the demanding nature of farming, some argue that candidates with this background may be more resilient. “We’re used to getting up at 5am and going to bed with the sun,” says Pierre-André Page, himself a farmer and Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian.