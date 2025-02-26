Switzerland Today
“Defence department on the brink of implosion” (Le Temps), “Viola Amherd’s legacy is a shattered security apparatus” (NZZ): these are the headlines dominating the Swiss press this morning, and in a moment, you’ll find out why in detail. Despite the ongoing turmoil surrounding the army, the government has nevertheless requested parliamentary approval for a billion-franc funding package for the forces.
In today’s bulletin, we also cover the incident that led to the closure of the Gotthard Base Tunnel in 2023 and a court case linked to Switzerland’s first jihadist attack in 2020.
The defence ministry has filed a criminal complaint against unknown persons following the leaked resignations of the army and intelligence chiefs, which were revealed yesterday by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) ahead of an official announcement.
On Tuesday, the online edition of the NZZ was the first to report the resignations of army chief Thomas Süssli and intelligence boss Christian Dussey, citing well-informed sources. These resignations were supposed to be announced only after today’s Federal Council meeting, which they eventually were.
Members of the House of Representatives’ security policy committee first learned of the departures via their personal devices during a coffee break. Astonished, they urgently summoned Defence Minister Viola Amherd, writes the Italian-language Swiss public broadcaster, RSI. The outgoing minister reportedly entered the room shaking her head, avoiding journalists before leaving through an emergency exit in the toilets.
Andrea Gmür, chairwoman of the Senate’s security policy committee and a member of the Centre Party, expressed her frustration in an interview with Blick, calling the leak an “absolute catastrophe”. On X, she questioned whether the information had come from within the government, asking Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, “was it the Radical-Liberal Party-NZZ connection again, Ms Keller-Sutter?”
Despite the turmoil, the government is pushing ahead with its 2025 army funding request, seeking CHF1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) from parliament, of which CHF1.5 billion ($1.68 billion) is earmarked for armaments purchases.
The leak and high-profile resignations are just the latest crises for the defence ministry, which is facing growing criticism from both the left and right over the RUAG MRO scandal.
Yesterday, Swiss newspapers extensively covered three audits published by the Swiss Federal Audit Office, which delivered scathing conclusions about federally-owned armaments company. The reports highlight suspicions of fraud, a lack of trust and transparency, poor continuity and an underdeveloped culture of accountability.
Werner Salzmann, a member of the Senate’s security policy commission from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, expressed shock and disappointment at the “criminal energy” within RUAG MRO. He pointed to failures in company management and at the defence ministry, laying the blame on Defence Minister Amherd.
On the left, Social Democratic Party parliamentarian Fabian Molina described the situation as a gross failure of oversight and a “culture of corruption”, arguing that RUAG MRO has been given too much leeway for too long.
The group for a Switzerland without an army (GSoA), along with the Social Democrats and Greens, is calling for a parliamentary inquiry committee to investigate the scandal further.
According to an interim report by the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB), which Swiss public television, SRF has reviewed, the derailment that led to the closure of the Gotthard Base Tunnel was caused by “a systematic problem with the brakes on freight wagons” – raising concerns that similar incidents could occur again.
On August 10, 2023, a freight train derailed inside the tunnel, causing severe disruption to rail traffic. The tunnel remained closed for more than a year, and the damage amounted to CHF150 million ($167.65 million).
Initial reports identified a broken wheel on the train’s eleventh wagon as the cause. However, SRF’s investigation into the STSB report now suggests that the breakage was not an isolated event but a symptom of a systemic issue within the braking system used in most freight trains.
When questioned by Swiss public television, SRF, a spokesperson for the transport ministry stressed the need for a European-wide solution. “We would be happy if this could be resolved more quickly, but we are embedded in a system that we cannot change alone,” said Andreas Windlinger.
The Swiss finance ministry has ruled that the girlfriend of the victim of Switzerland’s first jihadist attack in 2020 is not eligible for compensation for moral damages, as she does not meet the legal definition of a “close person” under the federal Liability Act.
The two had started dating in May 2020 and lived together for a month and a half before he was stabbed to death in a kebab restaurant in Morges on September 12, that year. The finance ministry argued that this period was “too short to qualify as a stable and lasting partnership”, according to a decision issued on February 21, and revealed today by the French-language Swiss public broadcaster, RTS.
The woman had already received CHF7,000 ($7,824) from canton Vaud under the Federal Act on Aid to Victims of Crime (LAV) and “cannot obtain compensation from multiple authorities”, the ministry stated.
Her lawyer has announced an appeal, arguing that the ministry is avoiding the real issue – the authorities’ failure to act despite knowing the perpetrator had breached his parole conditions. The decision, he claims, contradicts the Federal Criminal Court, the Office of the Attorney General and the LAV compensation authority, all of which recognise his client as a close person.
