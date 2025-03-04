A week after the announcement of the resignation of the director of the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), Christian Dussay, the crisis affecting Swiss intelligence continues to be the talk of the town.

“Like changing a plane in flight,” Dussey had said during the announcement of his departure, referring to his attempt to reform the agency according to new management models at the behest of outgoing Defence Minister Viola Amherd. A transformation that ‘obviously failed’, writes the NZZ today and paints a far from rosy picture of the Swiss intelligence services.

For instance, the newspaper highlights the shortage of qualified personnel, as shown by the advertised vacancy for the position of head of the intelligence section on Russia. A vulnerability that Moscow will not fail to exploit, fears the NZZ.

Another sign is that, as part of the restructuring, the FIS paid a total of CHF 2.4 million to two external consulting firms, RTS reveals. A public-private partnership that is surprising in such a sensitive area.