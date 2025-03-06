Swiss parliamentarians tend to talk too much. The result is a backlog of business, according to the Ticino newspaper Corriere del Ticino. So far, all attempts to find a solution have failed.

During debates on popular initiatives, each member of the House of Representatives has the opportunity to speak. Yesterday, for example, during the debate on the cash initiative, 34 speakers came forward. When debates drag on, the House of Representatives chamber is sometimes half-empty, and parliamentarians take advantage of this to do something else.

The problem is such that at the end of each session, there are between 800 and 1,000 items left undecided. And after two years they end up in the bin. In May, the House of Representatives is due to hold an extraordinary session to deal with the outstanding parliamentary business. However, during these days, parliamentarians submit more items than they manage to discuss.

The solutions proposed to correct this phenomenon are not convincing. A parliamentary initiative by Damien Cottier of the Radical-Liberal Party to reduce speaking time in the lower chamber from five to three minutes was recently rejected. Yesterday an initiative to limit the number of parliamentary interventions that parliamentarians can table per legislature was also rejected.