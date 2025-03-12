The parties reacted to the election of centrist Martin Pfister to the Federal Council. After congratulating the newly elected candidate, some expressed scepticism, especially on the left of the political spectrum.

The Greens were particularly critical of the new minister. “With the election of Martin Pfister, the government is moving even further to the right,” said the Green Party in a press release. It believes that the strengthening of the centre-right and conservative bloc threatens both environmental protection and social justice.

The Social Democratic Party also interpreted the election as “a worrying turn to the right” by the Federal Council. Party Co-President Mattea Meyer also regretted that there are now only two women in government. “This hurts at a time when male domination is once again beginning to take hold,” she told Swiss public television, SRF.

The Radical-Liberal Party demanded that Pfister act quickly if he were to take over the defence ministry. “Our armaments industry is on the brink of collapse. Switzerland lacks an overall strategy,” said the party on social network X. Jacqueline de Quattro, member of the Radical-Liberal Party, described the election of Pfister as a “choice of confidence”, saying that he had left an impression of consensus.

“There are a lot of unknowns with this new Federal Councillor. He will be eagerly awaited,” said Nicolas Kolly, a member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which had indicated its preference for Markus Ritter.

Centre Party parliamentarian Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter on today’s Federal Council election: “This was an election for the Swiss Abroad. Martin Pfister understands what it means to be an expat and has family ties abroad. With this election, parliament has given the Swiss Abroad a voice in the Federal Council.”