Switzerland has one of Europe’s oldest governments – and Martin Pfister has not changed that. But special hopes now rest on him.

One day after the election of Martin Pfister (61) to the Swiss Federal Council, Der Bund examined the average age in Switzerland’s government and found that it has one of the oldest executives in Europe.

This is not Pfister’s doing – he is actually a year younger than his predecessor, Viola Amherd. The average age of Federal Council members is currently 61.1 years, younger than ministers in Italy, where the average age is 62.5 years. By contrast, the youngest governments in Europe are in Montenegro (44.5 years) and Denmark (45.7 years).

Why is the Swiss government so old? Der Bund explains that seniority is highly valued in Swiss politics, making older candidates more likely to be elected. Moreover, a political career in Switzerland often requires the so-called “Ochsentour”, meaning years of progression from municipal politics to federal office.

As for Pfister, Die Aargauer Zeitung notes that “hopes are pinned on the new man.” Over the past few months, tensions within the Federal Council have surfaced, with reports of power struggles and factionalism. Pfister, known for his conciliatory approach, is now expected to restore unity within the government.