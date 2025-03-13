Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Switzerland takes pride in its consensus government, where all government ministers are expected to work together. However, recent leaks suggest that the principle of collegiality is not what it once was. Now, hopes are pinned on the newly elected member of the Federal Council to restore unity within the executive body.
Kind regards
Switzerland has one of Europe’s oldest governments – and Martin Pfister has not changed that. But special hopes now rest on him.
One day after the election of Martin Pfister (61) to the Swiss Federal Council, Der Bund examined the average age in Switzerland’s government and found that it has one of the oldest executives in Europe.
This is not Pfister’s doing – he is actually a year younger than his predecessor, Viola Amherd. The average age of Federal Council members is currently 61.1 years, younger than ministers in Italy, where the average age is 62.5 years. By contrast, the youngest governments in Europe are in Montenegro (44.5 years) and Denmark (45.7 years).
Why is the Swiss government so old? Der Bund explains that seniority is highly valued in Swiss politics, making older candidates more likely to be elected. Moreover, a political career in Switzerland often requires the so-called “Ochsentour”, meaning years of progression from municipal politics to federal office.
As for Pfister, Die Aargauer Zeitung notes that “hopes are pinned on the new man.” Over the past few months, tensions within the Federal Council have surfaced, with reports of power struggles and factionalism. Pfister, known for his conciliatory approach, is now expected to restore unity within the government.
A man suspected of planting parcel bombs in Geneva, which injured two people, including a 12-year-old girl, has been arrested. His alleged targets were employees of the luxury watch brand Patek Philippe.
For months, Geneva was on edge as an unknown assailant planted several explosive devices. One man was seriously injured in the leg and foot, and a 12-year-old girl required emergency surgery after an explosion.
The perpetrator’s focus on Patek Philippe suggests a grudge against the company, with at least two bombs being placed in the letterboxes of its employees. In addition to the attacks, the suspect reportedly sent blackmail letters to the company’s management.
In a large-scale operation involving over 100 police officers, the Geneva cantonal police arrested a 61-year-old Swiss national, believed to be a Geneva-based war photographer who has worked in conflict zones such as Syria and Ukraine.
Veterinary medicine in Switzerland is improving rapidly—but so are the costs of pet care. The case of Simba, a sick cat from Valais, highlights how far owners are willing to go for their pets.
Would you go into debt to save your pet’s life? In Switzerland, chemotherapy and hip replacements for dogs, psychotropic drugs, and chiropractic treatments for cats are now available, according to Blick. But the cost of such procedures is skyrocketing.
Bills often run into the thousands, forcing some owners to take out loans or even crowdfund donations. Animal welfare organisations also provide financial assistance for expensive treatments.
Blick shares the story of Simba, a four-year-old cat for which its owners have spent thousands on medical tests—but still they don’t know what’s wrong with her. “Simba is like a daughter to us,” says her owner, who expects the costs to reach CHF10,000 ($11,321). “We won’t give up until we are certain that her illness is incurable.”
Ticino serves as a gateway for cocaine smuggled into Switzerland – often on foot, by car, or even by drone. The trade is dominated by Albanian dealers and has spread across all levels of society.
Switzerland is a well-known hub for international cocaine trafficking, and Ticino’s proximity to the border makes it an entry point for the drug. Swiss public broadcaster RSI has investigated the main smuggling routes.
According to a former dealer, cocaine is smuggled into Ticino using various methods, including drones capable of carrying up to half a kilo.
The police chief of Ticino, Paolo Lopa, states that Albanian drug dealers dominate the market, working with local dealers. Those who deliver the drugs are called “cavallino” (little horses). In 2023, authorities seized 28.2 kilograms of cocaine – but this represents only a fraction of the amount that’s circulating, according to RSI.
Translated from German using DeepL/amva
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative