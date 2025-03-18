Switzerland will not immediately suspend its contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). On Wednesday, the Senate rejected a motion to suspend payments, voting 25 to 19 against it – contrary to an earlier decision by the House of Representatives.

The debate remains highly divisive. Supporters of an immediate suspension argue that Switzerland should not fund an organisation allegedly linked to terrorist groups, a claim made by Israel, and that other aid organisations could fulfil the same role.

Opponents, however, maintain that UNRWA’s work is indispensable and that halting contributions would have severe consequences for the civilian population in Gaza and the surrounding region.

While the Senate opted to maintain Switzerland’s funding for now, it also passed a separate motion (24 votes to 20) calling on the government to seek alternative solutions within the international community.