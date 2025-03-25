The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Former Fifa President, Joseph (Sepp) Blatter, centre, reacts after the verdict at the special appeals court, in Muttenz, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. A special appeals court, sitting in Muttenz near Basel, will hear request by Switzerland's Attorney General's office (OAG) to reopen proceedings against Blatter and Michel Platini. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler).
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Dear Swiss Abroad,

The former heads of world football, Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, have once again been acquitted by a Swiss court. But this may not be the final chapter in their long-running legal saga.

In today’s briefing, we also take stock of the cantonal elections halfway through the federal term, explore Switzerland’s global lead in patent filings, and hear from members of the Swiss Abroad community – some of whom are considering a return home.

Enjoy the read,

This content was published on
4 minutes

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

Former Fifa President, Joseph (Sepp) Blatter, right, and his Loyer Lorenz Erni, left, arriving in front of the special appeals court, in Muttenz, Switzerland, Monday, March 3, 2025. A special appeals court, sitting in Muttenz near Basel, will hear a request by Switzerland's Attorney General's office (OAG) to reopen proceedings against Blatter and Michel Platini. The appeal court will hold a hearing from Monday until Thursday and hand down a verdict by March 25. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler).
Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter (pictured above) and ex-football star Michel Platini were once again acquitted on Tuesday by the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court.

As in the initial 2022 ruling, the court rejected the prosecution’s request for a 20-month suspended sentence for each man. The charges centred on a CHF2 million payment from FIFA to Platini in 2011, which prosecutors claimed constituted fraud, mismanagement and forgery.

Both men firmly denied any wrongdoing. “When people talk about forgery, lies and fraud, I don’t recognise myself,” said Blatter, now 89. “This is payback. There is no corruption or scheming,” added Platini.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland said it would review the written judgement, before deciding whether to appeal again to the Swiss Federal Court. The original case, which erupted in 2015, effectively ended Platini’s ambitions of succeeding Blatter at the top of world football.

The newspapers of the Tamedia press group are taking stock of the first cantonal elections since the start of the legislature. The Swiss People's Party is the party that has made the biggest gains, followed by the Social Democratic Party.
Keystone / Anthony Anex

Swiss newspapers in the Tamedia group have analysed the results of the first round of cantonal elections since the 2023 federal vote.

Which party is the biggest winner so far? The right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which has made gains in all nine cantons where elections have taken place – except for a minor slip in canton Uri.

The left-wing Social Democratic Party has also enjoyed a resurgence after a difficult federal election. “We are clearly taking a stand against Trump, Musk and neo-fascism around the world,” said co-president Cédric Wermuth.

In contrast, the Greens, the Liberal-Radical Party, and the Green Liberal Party have all lost ground, while the Centre Party has held relatively steady. The recent election of Martin Pfister, of the Centre Party, to replace outgoing defence minister Viola Amherd, appears to have had little impact either way.

Switzerland is still the champion of patent applications per capita. This is one of the conclusions of the European Patent Office's annual report.
KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi

Switzerland has once again claimed the top spot in Europe for patent filings per capita, according to the European Patent Office’s annual report.

Swiss inventors filed nearly 10,000 patents in 2024, placing the country third in Europe and seventh globally. It was Switzerland’s fourth consecutive year of growth.

Medical technology led the pack in Swiss patent applications, followed by innovations in measurement technology and clean energy. Worldwide, the highest number of filings came from the field of information technology – especially artificial intelligence. The fastest growth globally was seen in electrical machines and energy-related inventions.

Political developments around the world are worrying many Swiss people abroad, according to Swiss German-language broadcaster SRF at the Congress of the Swiss Abroad held in Berne on Friday. Some people are even thinking of returning home.
Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Geopolitical instability and the rise of polarised politics – particularly in the United States – are prompting some Swiss citizens living abroad to consider moving back to Switzerland, according to Swiss public broadcaster, SRF.

At the Congress of the Swiss Abroad in Bern, SRF spoke to members of the diaspora expressing concern about developments in their host countries. “The Swiss in the United States are worried. Many are even a little ashamed,” said Jeannette Seifert-Widmer, who has been a New York resident for 27 years.

But returning is not always straightforward. “Once you’ve built a life and family abroad, it’s a difficult decision,” she added. “Still, some view their Swiss passport as a form of insurance – an exit strategy if needed.”

Filippo Lombardi, president of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad, agreed: “In times of crisis, the Swiss Abroad tend to feel more connected to their homeland. We see it in the questions they ask.”

Artwork for a podcast about frozen cord blood storage in Switzerland, Lost Cells, shows stem cells under the microscope
SWI swissinfo.ch / Marcus Center for Cellular Cures

Listen to the sixth and final episode of “Lost Cells”, our brand new investigative podcast that explores the human stories behind the promises and failures of private stem cell storage in Switzerland.

In our series finale, the Lost Cells team digs deeper into the international standards of the cord blood banking industry. We speak to a specialist who has been working at the forefront of stem cell research for a long time, Dr Joanne Kurtzberg.

Meanwhile, Antoine confronts the Swiss authorities for answers and gains some surprising results. Tatiana and Ratko vow to go public and warn parents all over the world with everything they’ve learned about cord blood banking.

‘Lost Cells’ is a trilingual, investigative podcast and original production from SWI swissinfo.ch made in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions, Futur Proche, and Studio Ochenta.

Translated from French using DeepL/amva/sb

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
10 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
72 Likes
139 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR