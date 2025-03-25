Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter (pictured above) and ex-football star Michel Platini were once again acquitted on Tuesday by the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court.

As in the initial 2022 ruling, the court rejected the prosecution’s request for a 20-month suspended sentence for each man. The charges centred on a CHF2 million payment from FIFA to Platini in 2011, which prosecutors claimed constituted fraud, mismanagement and forgery.

Both men firmly denied any wrongdoing. “When people talk about forgery, lies and fraud, I don’t recognise myself,” said Blatter, now 89. “This is payback. There is no corruption or scheming,” added Platini.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland said it would review the written judgement, before deciding whether to appeal again to the Swiss Federal Court. The original case, which erupted in 2015, effectively ended Platini’s ambitions of succeeding Blatter at the top of world football.