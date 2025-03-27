The reason? At the time of the election, Stocker was living in the city of Zurich with his wife and son, despite also maintaining a flat and residency in Schaffhausen. The court ruled that his primary place of residence was Zurich, thereby breaching the legal residency requirement.

Stocker has accepted the ruling but called it a “rejection of an equal family model”, having organised his life to allow both parents to work. Lisa Mazzone, a former senator from Geneva and president of the Green Party, agreed: “With decisions like this, it’s no wonder if soon only older men are left in the senate,” she told CH Media.

This is the first time in modern parliamentary history that a sitting senator’s election has been overturned. Parliamentary services say no such case has occurred since at least 1979 – and possibly not since the founding of the confederation in 1848.

A new election in Schaffhausen is scheduled for June 29. Stocker has already announced his candidacy. It remains to be seen whether former rival Thomas Minder or a new centre-right challenger will enter the race.