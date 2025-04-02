Government ministers Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin will soon be travelling to the United States.

US President Donald Trump has dubbed April 2 as “Liberation Day” when he is expected to impose sweeping new tariffs. Concerned about the potential impact, the Swiss federal government has been meeting behind closed doors today.

The government has enlisted the expertise of Philipp Hildebrand, former chair of the Swiss National Bank, to assess the situation. Swiss President and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin are also expected to travel to the United States at the end of April to defend Swiss interests at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings.

In an effort to avoid new tariffs, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has sent a letter to US authorities highlighting EU regulations that Switzerland has not adopted.

This is part of a strategy to distinguish Switzerland from its European neighbours, particularly in areas sensitive to Donald Trump, such as tech regulation and climate policy. The approach, however, has drawn strong criticism from the Swiss left, which views it as a betrayal of Europe.

Whether these efforts have worked will be revealed during a US press conference scheduled for Wednesday evening.