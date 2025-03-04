Switzerland extends list of sanctions against Russia

On February 24, the EU adopted new measures against Russia as part of a 16th sanctions package. The Swiss economics ministry, which is responsible for sanctions, announced on Tuesday that Switzerland had taken over various lists.
They include additional individuals, ships and banks. The measures come into force on Tuesday.
The 16th sanctions package adopted by the EU provides for a series of other measures, notably in the goods, finance and services sectors. These measures are currently being analysed so that the government can consider whether they should be adopted.
Switzerland’s sanctions regime, like that of the EU, applies to over 2,400 individuals, companies and entities.
