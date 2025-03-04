Switzerland extends list of sanctions against Russia

Switzerland extends its list of sanctions against Russia Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has extended sanctions against Russia. The government is thus adopting the changes decided by the European Union in response to Russia's ongoing military aggression in Ukraine.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse étend ses listes de sanctions contre la Russie Original Read more: La Suisse étend ses listes de sanctions contre la Russie

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On February 24, the EU adopted new measures against Russia as part of a 16th sanctions package. The Swiss economics ministry, which is responsible for sanctions, announced on Tuesday that Switzerland had taken over various lists.

They include additional individuals, ships and banks. The measures come into force on Tuesday.

+ Swiss president condemns Russian aggression and calls for peace in Ukraine

The 16th sanctions package adopted by the EU provides for a series of other measures, notably in the goods, finance and services sectors. These measures are currently being analysed so that the government can consider whether they should be adopted.

Switzerland’s sanctions regime, like that of the EU, applies to over 2,400 individuals, companies and entities.

+ Debunking Russian propaganda on Switzerland

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.