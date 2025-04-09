At 6:01am today, the 31% tariffs on Swiss imports into the United States imposed by the Trump administration officially came into effect. These are the highest tariffs levied on any European country. Exempted, at least for now, are Swiss exports of gold and pharmaceuticals.

“We have to keep a cool head,” said Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, during a visit to Neuchâtel, one of the centres of the Swiss watch industry – a sector particularly affected by the new US trade policy. “We are working on it, and we will do everything we can to ensure this doesn’t become the status quo,” added Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.

The government has announced the formation of a special task force to manage relations with Washington, to be led by Ambassador Gabriel Lüchiger, head of the international security division at the Swiss foreign ministry.

The business umbrella organisation, Economiesuisse, reports a climate of deep uncertainty. Nearly half of the companies surveyed said they are strongly or very strongly affected by the tariffs, which, Economiesuisse warns, are “undermining competitiveness” at a time when export prospects elsewhere are already weak.

Among the latest to criticise the American move is UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti. “I never thought the situation would spiral like this,” he said. “This uncertainty will persist,” he added, estimating the chance of a short-term resolution at just 20–30%.