As alarming as the invasion of Swiss lakes by alien mussels may sound, the focus of the Swiss press today is on a different issue. The day has arrived: the tariffs announced by the Trump administration have officially come into force, plunging companies around the world into a climate of uncertainty – and Switzerland is no exception.
At 6:01am today, the 31% tariffs on Swiss imports into the United States imposed by the Trump administration officially came into effect. These are the highest tariffs levied on any European country. Exempted, at least for now, are Swiss exports of gold and pharmaceuticals.
“We have to keep a cool head,” said Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, during a visit to Neuchâtel, one of the centres of the Swiss watch industry – a sector particularly affected by the new US trade policy. “We are working on it, and we will do everything we can to ensure this doesn’t become the status quo,” added Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.
The government has announced the formation of a special task force to manage relations with Washington, to be led by Ambassador Gabriel Lüchiger, head of the international security division at the Swiss foreign ministry.
The business umbrella organisation, Economiesuisse, reports a climate of deep uncertainty. Nearly half of the companies surveyed said they are strongly or very strongly affected by the tariffs, which, Economiesuisse warns, are “undermining competitiveness” at a time when export prospects elsewhere are already weak.
Among the latest to criticise the American move is UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti. “I never thought the situation would spiral like this,” he said. “This uncertainty will persist,” he added, estimating the chance of a short-term resolution at just 20–30%.
At the close of the National Solidarity Day for the victims of the earthquake in South-East Asia, Swiss Solidarity announced it had raised nearly CHF6.4 million ($7.63 million) in donations.
The earthquake caused widespread devastation, particularly in Myanmar, where the humanitarian situation was already critical before the disaster, the charity said. Swiss partner organisations are now providing emergency relief on the ground.
The appeal for donations continues, but yesterday volunteers and public figures took turns answering phones throughout the day to collect pledges. Swiss Solidarity is the humanitarian arm of SWI’s parent company the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC).
It’s not a good time to be fishing in Swiss lakes. While experts warn of the growing spread of the invasive quagga mussel, two species of fish in French-speaking Switzerland have been found to contain PFAS pollutant concentrations above legal thresholds.
Cantonal chemists in the French-speaking regions tested lake fish for PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination. Perch and whitefish were within safe limits, but pike and trout exceeded the maximum permitted levels – potentially threatening the sale of these fish.
Meanwhile, a new report from the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (EAWAG) warns that the quagga mussel could cause irreversible damage to buildings and underwater infrastructure, costing hundreds of millions of francs. The mussel’s biomass in Swiss lakes is expected to increase between 9- and 20-fold per square metre in the next 20–30 years.
There is currently no viable method for controlling its spread. EAWAG is calling for all unaffected lakes to be tested annually using environmental DNA (eDNA) to ensure early detection. “For every lake, every year without quagga mussels is a year gained,” said biologist Piet Spaak.
Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, is the focus of a wide-ranging interview in today’s Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ). In it, the Swiss president plays down the notion of being “the most powerful political figure in the country”.
“In Switzerland, nobody truly holds power,” she says. “The Federal Council was never intended by the constitution’s founders to be a powerful body.” That said, Keller-Sutter does not deny her influence. “I have room for manoeuvre, and I’m not a passive member of the Federal Council. I want to decide, act, shape. If you don’t want that, you’re in the wrong place.”
She also voices concern about the rise of lobbying in Swiss politics. “In a militia system, lobbying is part of the structure, and industry should have a say,” she acknowledges. “But these days in Parliament, the arguments of associations are sometimes repeated without shame.”
The interview also touches on more personal ground, including Keller-Sutter’s upbringing. “I grew up in a Catholic family. My parents passed on important values, but they weren’t dogmatic. I believe we live in a time that’s difficult for people without a compass – they quickly become unsettled.”
